Kids spend spring break having a ball at Sports Blitz Camp

Three dozen girls and boys have been participating this week at a sports camp offered by the Community Center, where they've kicked soccer balls, played flag football and generally worked off pent-up energy during the local schools' spring break.
Noting the skies have been clear and the weather temperate in recent days, center Executive Director Maureen Bond said, "We couldn't have asked for a better week."
Bond said the center's Sports Blitz Camp, which will be offered again during the summer, affords the kids, ranging in age from 4 to 10, not only the chance to get outside and exercise, but also to "make new friends from other schools, learn teamwork and have fun."
