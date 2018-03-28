La Cañada Valley Sun

Kids spend spring break having a ball at Sports Blitz Camp

By
Mar 28, 2018 | 1:45 PM
Kids spend spring break having a ball at Sports Blitz Camp
Jaden Kang runs with the ball as Zander Zarian tries to catch him during a game of flag football at the annual Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge Spring Break Sports Blitz Camp on Tuesday. (Raul Roa / La Cañada Valley Sun)

Three dozen girls and boys have been participating this week at a sports camp offered by the Community Center, where they've kicked soccer balls, played flag football and generally worked off pent-up energy during the local schools' spring break.

Noting the skies have been clear and the weather temperate in recent days, center Executive Director Maureen Bond said, "We couldn't have asked for a better week."

Bond said the center's Sports Blitz Camp, which will be offered again during the summer, affords the kids, ranging in age from 4 to 10, not only the chance to get outside and exercise, but also to "make new friends from other schools, learn teamwork and have fun."

carol.cormaci@latimes.com

Twitter: @CarolCormaci