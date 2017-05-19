Here’s what’s going on for the 44th Annual Memorial Weekend Fiesta Days

The La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce and Community Assn. is organizing its annual Fiesta Days celebration. The following is a list of events:

Friday, May 26

Casino Night — 6:30 to 10 p.m. A night of gaming for ages 21 and up at the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive. Las Vegas attire is encouraged. Advance tickets are $50, at the door they’re $60. Includes appetizer and dessert buffet, as well as two drink tickets. To play in the Texas Hold ’Em poker tournament, which begins promptly at 7 p.m. and includes dinner, admission is $85 in advance, $100 at the door. To learn more, visit www.cclcf.org or call the Community Center at (818) 790-4353.

Saturday, May 27

Community Breakfast in Memorial Park — 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Presented by the Kiwanis La Cañada and La Crescenta A.M. Club. Adults: $8, children 11 and under, $4. Memorial Park is located at 1301 Foothill Blvd. Guests enjoying breakfast can also take in the Vintage Car Show at the same place, during the same hours. Music will be performed by Misplaced Priorities. Across the street, also in the 1300 block of Foothill, the weekly Farmers Market will operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LCF Tournament of Roses Assn. 5th Annual Open House — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit the float-building site at 4524 Hampton Road for a look behind the scenes of the association’s work to create a float for the annual New Year’s Day Rose Parade.

Family Flick, “Sing!” — Pre-show music starts at 7 p.m., the animated movie — great fun for all ages — starts at around 8:30 p.m. Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd. The Los Gringos Locos truck and snack stations will have food available for purchase. Bring chairs and blankets to stay comfortable in the night air.

Sunday, May 28

Lanterman House Summer Whites Picnic and Open House — noon to 4 p.m. Lanterman House, La Cañada’s history museum, 4420 Encinas Drive, opens its doors to guests for a delightful afternoon event featuring live music, including a performance by the Honey Lulus, a ukelele band. White attire is encouraged but not required and visitors can bring their own picnics to enjoy in the gardens. Alcohol is permitted outdoors. Those who don’t want to sit on the lawn should bring folding chairs and perhaps small portable tables. Lemonade and cookies will be served at no charge. Admission is free. For more information, call (818) 790-1421.

Family Dinner, Music and Fireworks Show — Dinner is at 6 p.m., LCHS Jazz Band performs at 6:30 p.m., fireworks sponsored by the Allen Lund Co. at 8:45 p.m. Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd. Dinner tickets can be purchased in advance at www.lacanadaflintridge.com or at the LCF Chamber of Commerce office, (818) 790-4289. Dinner wil be a barbecue menu catered by Los Gringos Locos. Adults $15; children, $6. There is also a special “concierge” service available this year, with reserved seating. Call the Chamber office for pricing details and reservations.

Monday, May 29

YMCA of the Foothills Fiesta Days Run 5K, 10K and 1 Mile Family Run/Walk — 7:30 a.m. Begins and ends at Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive. Bibs and T-shirts can be picked up a Memorial park on Saturday, May 27 during the Community Breakfast. For more details and registration information, visit www.ymcafoothills.org/fiesta-days.

Memorial Day Service — 9 a.m. Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd. This service, led primarily by youths, is in commemoration of this country’s war dead. It is held at the park’s gazebo.

Parade “The Sky is Not the Limit” — 10:30 a.m. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory was named the grand marshal, so expect to see JPL officials in one of the featured vehicles. The parade begins at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Cornishon Avenue and travels east on Foothill to Gould Avenue.

Afternoon in the Park — Starts at noon. Memorial Park. Games, music and a food court.

Music in the Park — 4 to 6 p.m. Memorial Park. Sponsored by the city of La Cañada Flintridge, the first concert of the city’s summer season features Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries.

For ticketing and other information related to Fiesta Days events, call the LCF Chamber office at (818) 790-4289.