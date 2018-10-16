Mothers of high school sophomore girls invited to learn about Thursday Club’s Les Fleurettes debutante program

A “mothers only” meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22 at the La Cañada Thursday Club to provide information about the club’s 2020 Les Fleurettes debutante program for girls who are currently high school sophomores.
The 16-month class, during which the teens complete 10 hours of community service, charitable activities and cultural experiences, begins in the September of the teens’ junior year of high school.
As a Les Fleurettes provisional, a girl will also take personal development classes in topics such as modern etiquette, personal correspondence, public speaking, personal safety and more. During December of their high school senior year, they will celebrate completion of their program during the club’s annual, elegant Bal Blanc de Noel.
The 14 members of the 2018 Les Fleurettes program earlier this month began preparing for their Dec. 29 ball by taking waltz lessons at the Thursday Club with their escorts. This year’s provisional debutantes include Megan Andrews, Samantha Aydin, Nareh Derhartounian, Caroline Higa, Emily Jordan, Kathleen Knudsen, April Miller, Sydney Mueller, Veronica Muller, Allegra Rendina, Gabriella Rendina, Kalyn Stewart, Gwendalynn Stilson and Madelyn Susank.
The La Cañada Thursday Club is located at 4440 Woodleigh Lane, La Cañada. For more details about the mothers-only meeting, email Yvonne Marchosky at ymarchosky@aol.com.