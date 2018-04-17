Treats to be served while funds raised for Children’s Hospital L.A. during annual Great Chocolate Race

Runners and walkers participating in this year's Great Chocolate Race on May 6 can sweeten the experience by taking advantage of chocolate offerings at stations along the race route.
The 2.5k/5k walk/run, sponsored by Flintridge Guild of Children's Hospital, gets underway at 9 a.m. Participants can register at fgch.la.
Since the inaugural race two years ago, the event has drawn between 500 and 600 runners and volunteers. The cause is very personal for some of them.
"The most important job of my life is to take care of my children," said Melinda Gillman, this year's race organizer and member of the guild. "Forty years ago I was privileged to join Flintridge Guild of Children's Hospital Los Angeles to help kids who are sick and in need of my assistance. This race is a super way for this community to get together, have fun and feel that you are contributing in a child's life. Plus, you can bring your dog."
Breakfast will be served in the park following the race, and the TACH BASH, presented by Teens for the Advancement of Children's Hospital Los Angeles and geared especially for children, will get underway at that time. The fundraiser will also include a silent auction, opportunity drawing and a race awards ceremony.
Twitter: @CarolCormaci