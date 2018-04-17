Treats to be served while funds raised for Children’s Hospital L.A. during annual Great Chocolate Race

"The most important job of my life is to take care of my children," said Melinda Gillman, this year's race organizer and member of the guild. "Forty years ago I was privileged to join Flintridge Guild of Children's Hospital Los Angeles to help kids who are sick and in need of my assistance. This race is a super way for this community to get together, have fun and feel that you are contributing in a child's life. Plus, you can bring your dog."