St. Bede branch of Italian Catholic Federation captures 2 awards at national conclave

Efforts over the past two years to boost the size of its group — particularly in the area of family membership — paid off over Labor Day weekend for St. Bede Branch 374 of the Italian Catholic Federation, which won two awards at the ICF National Convention held at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego.
“We have established an ambitious family membership goal for 2019 focused on encouragement and recruitment of families with children as we continue to grow our youth group and family participation,” stated Jack DeZell, president of Branch 374.
DeZell and Diane Restivo, second vice president and membership chairperson, accepted the national third-place award for increased membership in 2017-18 and took second place honors in the category of family membership growth.
“Our organization is focused on evangelization, charity, spiritual aims and camaraderie. We invite all local Catholics regardless of ethnic origins to join,” DeZell said.
To learn more about ICF Branch 374 at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church in La Cañada Flintridge, call (818) 952-1969.