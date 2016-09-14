Kiwanis Club to welcome new leader

Mike Leininger will become president of the La Cañada Kiwanis Club when the group holds its annual installation dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Oakmont Country Club in Glendale. The festivities get underway at 6 p.m.

"This is our time of year where we celebrate out with the old and bring in the new," said outgoing President Robert Wallace. "Mike will take our club to the next level with his enthusiasm for the position along with his administrative skills he possesses."

Community members who would like to attend the dinner are asked to call (818) 790-9901 for reservations. To learn more about the club, which meets at noon on Wednesdays at Descanso Gardens, visit www.lacanadakiwanis.org.

Carol Cormaci, carol.cormaci@latimes.com

Twitter: @CarolCormaci