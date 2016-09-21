Kiwanis Club gets set to serve up Wine & Gourmet Food Tasting

Memorial Park is the venue again this Sunday when the La Cañada Kiwanis Club hosts the 14th annual La Cañada Flintridge Wine & Gourmet Food Tasting, from 3 to 6 p.m. A premium wine opportunity drawing will be among the attractions at the all-adult event.

Also presenting the popular festival are the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce and Community Assn., and Vendome Wine & Spirits.

Wine enthusiasts will sample wine from many different regions, alongside dishes prepared by about 20 Foothills area gourmet restaurants and caterers.

Advance tickets are on sale for $50; ticket prices rise to $60 at the gate on the day of the event.

This event is coordinated by Mary Gant and Clyde Hemphill of the La Cañada Kiwanis.

"It takes many Kiwanians to put this event on, but without their leadership it definitely would not be the most successful fundraiser for the club," Hemphill stated in a news release.

Gant said that, in her opinion, "It's the most fun you will have in an afternoon for $50. For $50 you have an adult event where you can go and you get to socialize with your friends, you get to sample the restaurants and caterers in the area, and you also get to sample wines."

La Cañada's Memorial Park is located at 1301 Foothill Blvd.

Tickets are available at www.lacanadakiwanis.org/.

--

Carol Cormaci, carol.cormaci@latimes.com

Twitter: @CarolCormaci