Ed foundation gears up for its annual gala in support of La Cañada schools

The Ritz Carlton, Los Angeles L.A. LIVE will be the venue on March 3, when La Cañada school families and community members gather for the 27th La Cañada Flintridge Educational Foundation Annual Spring Gala. This year’s theme, echoing the popular 2016 film “La La Land,” is “La La La Cañada.”

Longtime local residents Brad and Vicki Schwartz will be presented during the evening with the foundation’s Spirit of Outstanding Service award.

Invitations are in the mail to local school families and other supporters of La Cañada Unified. Attendees will have the opportunity to shop hundreds of items on display at the event’s silent auction, bid generously during the live auction, dine and dance. There is also an opportunity drawing for a chance to win $20,000.

For more information, tickets or questions, visit gala.lcfef.org, call (818) 952-4268 or email gala@lcfef.org. Those who cannot attend the March 3 event are invited to participate in this fundraiser by donating auction items and/or purchasing tickets for the opportunity drawing.

carol.cormaci@latimes.com

Twitter: @CarolCormaci