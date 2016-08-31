La Cañada Junior Women's Club plans events

Two events intended to bring in new members are being planned by the La Cañada Junior Women's Club. The group is seeking women "who would like to develop friendships with others while providing financial and service-based support to those in need," according to the organization's news release.

The first event will be an evening cocktail gathering, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6; the second will be a coffee meet-and-greet and is set for 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, Sept. 9. Both will be held at the home of Provisional Membership Co-Chair Maria Strong.

The group helps support the Pasadena Ronald McDonald House and Five Acres in Altadena. Club members also assemble sack lunches once a month for Union Station Homeless Services and provides eye screening for local preschool students.

Applications to join the club will be available at both gatherings for women interested in joining LCJWC. To learn more, visit www.lcjwc.org or call Maria Strong at (818) 271-6570 or Tracey Nelson at (323) 627-7750.