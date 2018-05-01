LCF Orthopaedic Guild members recognized for volunteer efforts during luncheon event

La Cañada Flintridge Guild members have helped out in several ways, including sorting and selling items at the institute's It's a Bargain thrift shop, lending a hand at a summer sports day and Christmas parties, donating toys for the annual trip to Calexico and baking cookies for the staff. The local group, founded in 1957, is one of five guilds under the umbrella of Charitable Children's Guild that raise funds so the Los Angeles-based Orthopaedic Institute for Children (formerly known as Orthopaedic Hospital) can provide care to kids who need it most. No child is turned away for financial reasons.