LCF Orthopaedic Guild members recognized for volunteer efforts during luncheon event

Three members of the La Cañada Flintridge Orthpaedic Guild — Alicia Thompson, Barbara Self and Caryl Pettit — recently attended a special luncheon hosted by the Orthopaedic Institute for Children recognizing the many hours of volunteer assistance it receives toward patient care and service.
La Cañada Flintridge Guild members have helped out in several ways, including sorting and selling items at the institute's It's a Bargain thrift shop, lending a hand at a summer sports day and Christmas parties, donating toys for the annual trip to Calexico and baking cookies for the staff. The local group, founded in 1957, is one of five guilds under the umbrella of Charitable Children's Guild that raise funds so the Los Angeles-based Orthopaedic Institute for Children (formerly known as Orthopaedic Hospital) can provide care to kids who need it most. No child is turned away for financial reasons.
During the recent luncheon, LCF Orthopaedic Guild member Caryl Pettit was recognized for volunteering her efforts for 3,500 hours and her fellow member Carolyn Geer for providing 100 volunteer hours this past year.
Women living in the La Cañada Flintridge area who are interested in joining the guild can contact Jeanne Long at (818) 640-9106 for an invitation to the next meeting.
