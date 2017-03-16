Thursday Club's tea event celebrates 65 years of Les Fleurettes

A formal tea was held this month at the La Cañada Thursday Club celebrating 65 years of the social organization's vibrant Les Fleurettes debutante program that culminates each December with a gala black-tie Bal Blanc de Noel.

During the tea, a slide show of the club's ball presentations of years past was shown and former program participants spoke on their Les Fleurettes experiences.

The first Bal Blanc de Noel was held at Oakmont Country Club on Dec. 27, 1951. Presenting the first class of Thursday Club debutantes was then-state Assemblyman Frank Lanterman.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Among those recalling their debutante days were prominent local sisters Ann Busch Hills and Molly Busch Brockmeyer. Ann was in the 1953 Les Fleurettes class and her sister participated in the program four years later. Both went on to marry their escorts to their respective deb balls.

The 2017 Les Fleurettes provisionals are currently participating in the club's course of study, community service, charitable activities and cultural experience. Personal development instructions include modern manners, including social media etiquette, personal correspondence, public speaking and personal safety. Participants must have a mother, aunt or grandmother who is a Thursday Club member.

The club's next major event is its annual spring fashion show and luncheon, which is scheduled for April 20. For more information about the organization and its debutante program, visit lacanadathursdayclub.org.

--

Carol Cormaci, carol.cormaci@latimes.com

Twitter: @CarolCormaci