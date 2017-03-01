Youths sought for Sister Cities activities

The recently formed La Cañada Flintridge Sister Cities Assn. is seeking local high school students interested in applying to attend a Youth Leadership Summit in Virginia Beach, Va., on July 12 through 16 and/or take part in an international exchange program to Spain this summer.

Four students in grades 9 through 11 will be selected to represent La Cañada at the summit, where they will interact with other student leaders from around the world. Participants will also represent the city at various events and activities throughout the following year.

Eight students, grades 9 through 11, will be chosen to host eight visiting Spanish students, hailing from Donostia-San Sebastian or Villanueva de La Cañada, in their homes for a two-week stay starting on July 2 or 3. Then, the local students will return to Spain with the students they hosted for a two-week stay at their homes, departing July 19 or 20.

Exchange students must be U.S. citizens with a current passport and obtain a doctor's letter of physical health. Students may apply to both programs.

Applicants for both programs must join the association as a student member ($25 fee), commit to a minimum one-year period, attend an informational meeting and cover the cost of airfare to and from the event.

Applications can be found in the offices of La Cañada High School, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, St. Francis High School and Flintridge Preparatory School, the La Cañada city clerk's office at 1327 Foothill Blvd., and online at lcfsistercities.org.

All applications must be returned to the city clerk's office — or received by mail at: LCF Sister Cities Assn., 466 Foothill Blvd., #378, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 — by 5 p.m. Thursday, March 9.

Sara Cardine, sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine