The Valley Line: Thursday Club members treated to an island-themed luncheon, fashion show

Phyllis Harb this month received a certificate of recognition for her leadership in the recent, very successful St. Joseph Table event sponsored by the Italian Catholic Federation Branch 374 at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church. The president of the branch, Jack DeZell, commended Harb for her work. The branch meets at 5 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Montrose. Membership is open to Catholics and their spouses and children. Currently the branch is building membership from young families in the parish and nearby parishes. For information call (818) 952-1969.