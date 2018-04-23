The Valley Line: Thursday Club members treated to an island-themed luncheon, fashion show

It was an island theme for the Thursday Club's April 19 spring fashion show luncheon, an annual fundraiser in support of the organization's scholarship funds. Nearly 200 members and guests gathered in the clubhouse to experience the aloha spirit created by party chair Cindi McIntosh-Behr and her committee, Sharon Combs, Linda Pebsworth, Alma Tycer, Yvonne Marchosky, Sheri Morton, Gracella Gibbs, Alice Ryan, Yvonne Elleri and Brenda Pieroni.
While guests shopped at many vendor stalls set up in the club's main room, island-themed hors d'oeuvres were passed. Some guests chose to sip a pineapple-enhanced mai tai. Fittingly, colorful tiny cocktail umbrellas adorned each glass.
The club's patio was set up with individual tables sporting colorful linen and orchid plants as centerpieces.
Menu items created by Cynthia Brooks included bacon-wrapped plantains and chicken wonton appetizers, choice of pork loin with apples, mahi mahi with mango chutney, coconut rice, roasted Brussels sprouts, Hawaiian rolls, mango salad and chocolate lava cake.
After dining, the fashion show got underway, showing beautiful clothes from Holiday Hats and Gowns located in Montrose.
Models were Thursday Club members Jari Faulkner, Donnie Woolsey, Kim Ortiz, Ani Derhartounian, Christine Aydin, Christine Bingham and Danielle Gladding.
The models not only wore the fashions beautifully but appeared to be having a lot of fun strutting down the catwalk.
Club President Sheri Morton welcomed all the guests, and Gracella Gibbs did an excellent job of commentating the fashion show.
* * *
Liz and Bob Craven were event chairs when the Stardusters/Alaroma dance clubs met at a Glendale country club for a dinner dance themed "Let's Fall in Love Through the Movies." Presidents of the club are Gloria de Olarte and Art Rothberg.
Jack Lantz's Big Band provided the music for the event, enjoyed by nearly 60 people, including Polly and Brent Allen, Fran and Terry Buchanan, Grace and Dave Cashion, Liz and Bob Craven, Jerry and Francie Crichton, Ginny and Bob Doyle, and Gerri and Carson English, Caroline Craven and Tim Flynn.
Also taking part during the evening event were Sue Franzen and Jim Nigra, Janis and Riccardo Gallo, Marion and Paul Greene, Kitty and Jack Gurash, Susan and Brantley Haigh, Barbara and Jim Hester, Pat and Dennis Hetherington, Susan and Jim Holland, Virginia and Michael Karsch, Diane and John Landrum, Janet and Henry Minami, Jim Mramor and Edie Askew, Lillian and Roy Olofson, Etta and Ed Ovsenny, Cathy and Pete Palermo, Rosemary and Bob Risley, Gigi and Jim Schlueter, Judy and Bob Snyder, Lynne and Joe Thompson.
***
La Cañada Junior Women's Club members hosted a spring family social April 8 to have fun at the La Cañada home of member Kellie Greenblatt. The club will soon be celebrating its 50th anniversary in the community; keep your eyes open, as more news will be coming soon about various celebrations to commemorate this momentous occasion.
During this recent spring event, members dined on tacos and cupcakes. Fun for the kids included a spring egg hunt for the children and a 50/50 raffle to raise money for the club's two charities, Pasadena Ronald McDonald House and Five Acres. The event was co-hosted by Christy Ferguson and Georgina Mueller.
***
Phyllis Harb this month received a certificate of recognition for her leadership in the recent, very successful St. Joseph Table event sponsored by the Italian Catholic Federation Branch 374 at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church. The president of the branch, Jack DeZell, commended Harb for her work. The branch meets at 5 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Montrose. Membership is open to Catholics and their spouses and children. Currently the branch is building membership from young families in the parish and nearby parishes. For information call (818) 952-1969.
JANE NAPIER NEELY covers the La Cañada Flintridge social scene. Email her at jnvalleysun@aol.com with news of your special event.