The Valley Line: ‘Golden Gala’ raises $750,000 for Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra

On the concert program were the world premiere of a new orchestration of "Tag Rag," written by former LACO Composer-in-Residence Derek Bermel; the first movement of Mozart's "Clarinet Concerto in A major," one of the composer's crowning achievements; and Prokofiev's Symphony No. 1, "Classical," long a beloved staple of LACO's repertoire. In a nod to the orchestra's roots in the film recording industry, a selection of songs from the Golden Age of Hollywood were performed by Willis with both LACO and her own band.