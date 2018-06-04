The Valley Line: Glendale Area Alumnae Panhellenic meets for fundraising luncheon, locals involved in L.A. Zoo’s Beastly Ball

The social landscape these past few weeks have been packed with activities, fast and furious, one might say. Right now I’m just trying to catch up with all that our neighbors have been up to.
The Glendale Area Alumnae Panhellenic last month held its annual luncheon at the Oakmont Country Club. It was a great opportunity to bring out a favorite chapeau or perky fascinator.
Elaine Chapman, president of the organization, greeted guests and encouraged them to peruse the wide array of silent auction opportunities.
Assisting in the planning and coordination of this popular luncheon were Panhellenic members Jerri Johnson, Julie Weller, Lynne Graves, Deb Ann Orfalea, Janice Paul, Rachel Clugston, Marta de Paula Cea, Georgine Archer, Tori Ann Orfalea, Christina-Marie Drake and Kim Rogers Westhoff.
The keynote speaker was La Cañada resident and author Rebecca Woods. The author of “Living Through Charlie,” Woods grabbed our attention as she comically told of her wild ride as a mother.
Nearly 100 guests gathered to enjoy the afternoon and to raise money to support eight scholarships, including the Mary Ellen Gilstrap Memorial Scholarship.
***
Nearly 1,000 guests helped raise $1.52 million at the Greater Los Angles Zoo Assn. Beastly Ball on May 19.
La Cañada Flintridge resident Connie Morgan, president of GLAZA, greeted guests as they came to have chats with zoo keepers, taste foods prepared by many top L.A. area restaurants and bid on silent auction items.
Connie brought along her husband, Matt Golombek, and their twin “grown-up kids,” Sydney and Ben. I remember reporting about the excitement in their family when the twins were born 20-plus years ago and Connie sent out their dinosaur birth announcements.
The Ball took place on the heels of national Endangered Species Day to underscore the Zoo’s commitment to saving animals from extinction and spotlight its role as a leader in the preservation of some of the world’s most critically endangered species and their habitats. Jack Hanna, an animal expert/conservationist, was honored.
Entertainment for the evening included rock super group Roadcase Royale’s Nancy Wilson, one of the founding members of legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Heart. Liv Warfield, former Prince’s New Power Generation band member/R&B singer, joined rock icon Slash, renowned pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph, singer-songwriter and “America’s Got Talent” finalist Benton Blount, “American Idol” finalist Haley Reinhart, the L.A. All-Star Band led by Music Director Martin Guigui, and others to headline an extraordinary “Concert for Conservation.”
***
Turning from local society events to a more serious topic: Longtime Valley Sun readers might recall that Shirley DeGrey, the late Sun writer and former teacher in La Cañada’s public schools, often wrote about her former student Susan Breshears, who grew up here, became an attorney and wed Indiana politician Evan Bayh. When her husband was elected governor of Indiana in 1989, Susan became that state’s first lady. Ten years later, Evan Bayh was elected to the U.S. Senate.
We’ve received news that Susan Bayh recently underwent brain surgery for a malignant glioblastoma. On a Facebook post made by her husband, he pointed out it’s the same cancer “that Ted Kennedy and Beau Biden fought and that John McCain is currently battling.”
After a period of recuperation from surgery, Susan will begin chemotherapy and radiation therapy. “She will fight this disease with the same courage, grace and optimism that have always characterized her. We ask for your prayers for Susan as she fights this fight,” he husband said in his Facebook statement.
We send Susan and her family our best wishes and prayers.