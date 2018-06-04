The Valley Line: Glendale Area Alumnae Panhellenic meets for fundraising luncheon, locals involved in L.A. Zoo’s Beastly Ball

Turning from local society events to a more serious topic: Longtime Valley Sun readers might recall that Shirley DeGrey, the late Sun writer and former teacher in La Cañada’s public schools, often wrote about her former student Susan Breshears, who grew up here, became an attorney and wed Indiana politician Evan Bayh. When her husband was elected governor of Indiana in 1989, Susan became that state’s first lady. Ten years later, Evan Bayh was elected to the U.S. Senate.