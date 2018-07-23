The Valley Line: Olberz Park becomes a boogie wonderland for ‘Thursday Night Fever’ mixer

The La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce joined forces with our city to hold a joint mixer last week that was so darn much fun. The June 19 event was themed “Thursday Night Fever” and many of the guests dug through their closets or made a special trip to a vintage shop, to assemble some really great outfits of the days of disco.
The gathering was held in Olberz Park in the Town Center. A lovely cool breeze swept through. Heating up the event in another way was the band Funky Hippeez, performing hits from the ’70s.
Found greeting guests at the sign-in table was City Manager Mark Alexander, who was a particularly cool dude in a glow-in-the-dark silky shirt, long gold chain and an amazing “growth” of stick-on chest hair.
The committee organizing the event did a great job in making sure the disco era vibe was ever present with plenty of mirror balls, fun buttons with sayings from the ’70s and funny multicolored dark glasses. Among those involved in the planning and execution were Ann Wilson, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Matejka, Pam Stumbaugh, Patrick deChallis, Josh Jeffrey, Kent Barr, Katherine Markgraf, June Beemer and Starr Frazier.
Speaking of Starr Frazier, she was the Dancing Queen of the evening. She could barely stay off the dance floor. Disco music is her “jam” for sure!
Also making a striking appearance was Len Pieroni, our mayor pro tem. He was garbed in a white suit and vest with black buttons, a black silk shirt, lots of gold necklaces and white patent leather shoes with the high, chunky heels. He did teeter a bit as he made his way through the crowd. His wife, Brenda, was a little worried he might fall off his heels and break an ankle.
Mayor Terry Walker also got into the spirit of the evening and looked very stylish in her white go-go boots.
This mixer was also a showcase for Chamber merchants who set up displays in the merchant mart section of the park. Taking part in the mart were vendors Taco Deli, La Cañada Flintridge Sister Cities Assn., YMCA of the Foothills, Strut Fitness, PrintSmith, Nuve Therapeutics, Joie Weddings, Flintridge Bookstore & Coffeehouse, Plan Ahead Events, Pedal Spin, La Cañada Shell Station, Nicomite Termite Control, Inc., Sports Clips and Andea Insurance Services.
Los Gringos Locos catering prepared a fabulous Italian feast of lasagna, veggie ziti, Caesar salad, anti-pasta cups, garlic bread, fruit salad and tiramisu for dessert.
The dance floor became very busy as dancers were showing off their best ’70s moves. A very enthusiastic dancer was Michael Gross, accompanied by his wife Elza. When Elza got tired, Michael just kept on dancing. I held their cute black dog’s leash while they danced, and he just stood there wagging his tail as he watched.
Pat Anderson, Chamber president and chief executive, welcomed the crowd. Miss La Cañada Flintridge Hazel Valentine and members of her court — Megan Andrews, Courtney Johnson and Rucha Kadam — were there to say hello to everyone and to sell raffle tickets. They are such gracious young ladies and they bring a beautiful shine to every occasion they attend.
It was truly a fun mixer.
***
Oh, my goodness — we are almost at the end of July already. The intense beat of the sun is about to get the best of me, even though I’m not in it all day.
I was saddened to see the camellia bushes in my front and backyards that were burned to a crisp during the intense heatwave. That one day a few weeks ago that reached about 115 degrees just knocked them out. I only have seven bushes while Descanso Gardens has hundreds! I’m just hoping that all of them everywhere in our community will recover. And to think we are not even near the end of our hot weather.
Not in the 51 years that I have lived in the Foothills have the camellia bushes and trees suffered such a fate. Yes, I do believe my scientist friends, our earth is changing and there is such a thing as global extremes!