The Valley Line: Junior Women’s Club seeks new members; La Cañadan a featured singer at Pasadena Pops concert

The dog days of summer are almost high-tailing it out of here. Now the serious stuff begins, like school carpools, after-school sports teams, parent meetings, getting older kids settled into university dorms and, when there’s some spare time, participating in one or more of our philanthropic clubs. Happy trails, everyone!
Speaking of philanthropic groups, the La Cañada Junior Women’s Club is starting to celebrate its 50th year since its founding in 1969.
It all began when my twin sister, Elaine Fagan, belonged to a Juniors club in Upland. She talked about it being such a great group and said she’d found new friends and activities.
At the time, La Cañada did not have a club comprised of young women focused on doing philanthropic work within our town’s borders. So, “why not?” I thought. I gathered four other like-minded friends together and we set about starting what we called then the La Cañada Junior Woman’s Club. (“Woman’s” was later changed to “Women’s”)
Times were different in those days. None of us worked outside the home. We went full steam ahead and within a year’s time there were nearly 85 members. All of us were committed to doing good work within our community and having lots of fun doing it with other women our own age.
By the way, since we belonged to a national organization at the time, the rule was that once you turned 35 you had to leave the group. I guess we were considered “old” after that age and we had to join other groups of mature women. Thank goodness there is no age limit on today’s Junior Women’s Club.
It is hard to believe that 50 years have sped by so quickly! Another amazing thing: one of the first projects the new Juniors group undertook in La Cañada was to set up eye screening for young children. Now, all these decades later, that project is still ongoing. That is fantastic. Way to go, ladies!
This coming Sunday, at La Cañada Flintridge Memorial Park, the Juniors are beginning their membership drive with a gathering. Look for their banner and balloons at the park. Come meet some of the members and hear their stories about being part of this dynamic group that does so much good work. Take it from me, they are known for their great parties!
More opportunities to get to know some of the club’s members include a coffee and croissant meeting on Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m. and a wine-and-cheese gathering at 7 p.m. on Sept.11. For locations of these two events call Georgina Mueller at (858) 354-0214 or Laura Plourde at (818) 292-3383.
***
Last Saturday night was perfection at the Los Angeles County Arboretum where the Pasadena Pops paid tribute to the late Leonard Bernstein and his beautiful music. The concert celebrated his 100th birthday.
Bernstein and Michael Feinstein, conductor of the Pops, were buddies; the latter always referred to Bernstein as “Lenny.” And in true fashion, Feinstein had lots of tales to tell about his encounters with the great composer and conductor.
There was an unexpected La Cañada Flintridge connection when Rich Semler was the guest conductor for the national anthem. He won this special opportunity at a charity auction and he did a fine job. For his conducting debut he looked very professional in a black tuxedo with a dashing red pocket square.
Another exciting local connection came with the appearance of Finn Sagal, who recently graduated from La Cañada High. Sagal, the winner of the 2017 Songbook Academy who served as the Songbook Youth Ambassador, was a featured soloist at the concert.
He beautifully sang the romantic ballad “Time after Time.” At just 18, he has incredible stage presence. Feinstein followed Finn’s song with a Sinatra medley orchestrated by Nelson Riddle.
Sagal sings beautifully! I can’t wait to hear him again one day soon. When he stepped out on the stage last Saturday, he had quite the cheering section! At my table full of La Cañada residents, we were cheering loudly too.
Sagal was a member of LCHS Chamber Singers. He appeared in several high school productions, including “Into the Woods,” “The Sound of Music” and “Guys and Dolls.” He also played the roll of Javert in “Les Miserables.”
He is certainly a multitalented musician. He was the principal alto saxophone in the Colburn School Wind Ensemble, and lead alto in his high school jazz band.
After being the Songbook Youth Ambassador, he made his debut at the Great American Songbook Hall of Fame Induction Gala honoring Ella Fitzgerald, Mitzi Gaynorand Oscar-winning lyricist, Ray Gilbert. He was thrilled to perform this past spring at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.
Sagal is off to college now, attending UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music and majoring in vocal performance/opera with Juliana Gondek.
A true surprise guest singer Saturday night was Carol Lawrence, who played the original part of Maria in Bernstein’s “West Side Story.”
She is a dynamic, petite lady of 80-plus years who still has great “pipes.” Singing with her, in a subdued role, was her son Chris Goulet.
Other soloists that evening were Ali McGregor with her amazing five-octave range, and Julian Ovenden, who sang his least favorite song ever, “New York, New York.” Ovenden not only sang the song he said he “loathes” but also accompanied himself on the piano.
As usual, I saw lots of La Cañadans as I hopped from table to table. Sitting at Jill Wondries’ table were Ella Selders, Annette and Mike Madden, Paula Clenaden, Terri and John Osterkamp, Jeanne Walston, Richard Adair and Rob Sinclair.
I was sitting with Mary Pinola, Charlie Kenny, Betsy and Mike Bazdarich, Jo and John Loomis, Annsley and George Strong, and Shirley Bottger.
It was a lovely evening and at times the Arboretum’s peacocks called out in the right key.