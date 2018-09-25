The Valley Line: Las Candelas starts new club year, fete key donor to new endowment fund

A Mexican-themed dinner on the terrace at Oakmont Country Club was held Sept. 16, during which members of Las Candelas celebrated the end of summer and welcomed the beginning of its new club year.
President Nancy Stone stepped to the microphone to thank the group for their many hours of philanthropic service during the past year and gave special recognition to Page Whyte, husband of the late Karen Whyte, for providing seed money for the organization’s newly established endowment fund. He was presented the Las Candelas Torch Bearer’s Award for his generosity.
Las Candelas is a group of about 40 women whose purpose is to give volunteer service and financial assistance to help improve the lives of children and youth in vulnerable situations and to support awareness of their mental health needs.
There are many projects planned for the new club year — some of them include taking the residential students of Hathaway-Sycamores of Altadena to JPL and the Los Angeles Zoo.
Monthly enrichment programs for the students are also planned. At Hillsides in Pasadena, Las Candelas will provide a monthly shopping experience on campus where a student can purchase items with points earned for hard work and good behavior.
In October the organization will host an assembly at Hillsides featuring Chinese dancers. Other philanthropies Las Candelas supports include Ascencia, the YMCA and Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services.
Next March 4, the club will hold its major fundraising fashion show luncheon and boutique at the Los Angeles Marriott Hotel in Burbank.
***
At last, I'm getting into the mood for autumn, my favorite time of the year. It is time to get out the colorful leaf swags to adorn my wrought iron gate. I’ll also pull out the equally colorful wreath to put on my front door and perhaps sprinkle a few pumpkins here and there.
I have been fortunate enough to make several trips to the East Coast over the years to do some “leaf peeping,” so I have hundreds of photos of trees in beautiful color. I always take down those photo albums to see how glorious autumn is in colder climes. Such colorful memories.
Well, here in sunny California we just have to wait for a little while longer until the liquidambar trees lining Princess Anne Road begin to show off their colorful finery.