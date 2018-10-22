The Valley Line: USC VHH officials greet guests at Kobeissi home for evening soiree

After last week’s winds we were left with absolutely sparkling clear days. At night the stars were even brighter.
Such was the case on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 16 when Analily Park and Sandy Kobeissi co-chaired the USC Verdugo Hills Hospital’s salon event, “Mingle Under the Moon,” at the Kobeissis’ hilltop home in La Cañada Flintridge.
The Kobeissi home that overlooks the San Gabriel Mountains offers a vista that reaches practically all the way to Palm Springs. It was near dusk when guests started arriving, and the deepening light was turning mauve on the mountainsides — it was absolutely exquisite.
Enthusiastically greeting guests at the front table were Angela Peachy-Larson and Barbara Jordan.
Upon entering the party, guests were first offered a Bellini served up from the Kobeissis’ marble-clad bar. The drink, made with peach puree and prosecco, an Italian sparkling wine, was first presented at Harry’s Bar at the Hotel Cipriani in Venice, Italy back in the mid 1930s.
The party was centered around the pool patio that overlooks the valley far below. Rustica Gourmet presented a beautiful selection of tasty hors d’oeuvres that were passed as people visited with one another and admired the lovely evening.
Stepping to the forefront to address the crowd was Keith Hobbs, USC Verdugo Hills’ chief executive. Adding comments were Dr. David Tashman, medical director of the emergency department; Dr. Steven Hartford, chief of staff and chair of labor and delivery unit and Dr. Robert Gall, medical director of the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.
Also introduced that night was the hospital’s Fund-A-Bear program in support of the the pediatrics emergency team. The program will gift children coming to the ER with a soft teddy bear clad in a red cardigan emblazoned with the name of the hospital.
Sandy Kobeissi, who had her birthday just the night before the party, announced that her birthday wish was that friends and supporters of the hospital would help to raise close to $10,000 for the Fund-A-Bear program. They reported that more than $6,500 was raised that night, with the hope that others who might be reading this column would also contribute. For those interested in supporting the Bear project, donations can be made at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital Foundation, attention: Barbara Jordan. For more information about the program call (818) 952-2226 or email Jordan at Barbara.Jordan@vhh.usc.edu.
***
The Oakmont League recently held a past presidents tea in the lovely T Room located on Honolulu Avenue in Montrose.
It was a delightful way to honor the past presidents and also to partake of the grand tradition of sipping tea in lovely china cups and nibble on scones and other sweet delights.
Past presidents in attendance were Liz Isenman (1983-84), Esther Bowen (1994-96), Julie Budimir (2001-02), Marlene Hirt (2002-03), Nina Ratliff (2003-04, 2010-11 and 2015-16), Chloe Ross (2006-07) Judy Mendicina (2011-12 ,2014-15) Donna Sauer (2012-13), and Lydia Brown-Trout (2017-18).
***
On Wednesday, Oct. 17, the La Cañada Junior Women’s Club welcomed new provisional members at its meeting held at Etc. Gourmet Restaurant in Montrose. The meeting was opened by Jill Chapman, president of the organization that is celebrating its 50th year in the community.
Laura Plourde, chair of the provisional members, greeted them all to the cozy restaurant. Among those new members are Gillan Frame, Lisa Foster, Yara Salman, Renu Samudrala, Melissa Lorenz and Kathryn Enright.
