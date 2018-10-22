The Valley Line: USC VHH officials greet guests at Kobeissi home for evening soiree

Sandy Kobeissi, who had her birthday just the night before the party, announced that her birthday wish was that friends and supporters of the hospital would help to raise close to $10,000 for the Fund-A-Bear program. They reported that more than $6,500 was raised that night, with the hope that others who might be reading this column would also contribute. For those interested in supporting the Bear project, donations can be made at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital Foundation, attention: Barbara Jordan. For more information about the program call (818) 952-2226 or email Jordan at Barbara.Jordan@vhh.usc.edu.