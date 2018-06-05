La Cañada teachers McDermott, Fungo receive cash awards as Harrington Educators of the Year

Two local public school teachers have been named this year’s Rose Harrington Educators of the Year by a committee appointed by the trustees of the La Cañada Flintridge Educational Foundation Endowment Fund.
Brian McDermott, a La Cañada High School math teacher, and Lisa Fungo, who teaches sixth grade at La Cañada Elementary School, were honored May 30 and will each receive a check for $6,682 out of the fund established in 2002 via a bequest from the estate of the late Rose Harrington.
Harrington, who lived in town and taught here, had asked that an outstanding La Cañada Unified School District educator be selected to receive a cash reward. Originally, the gift funded a single $5,000 award annually but has since grown to allow for two recipients each year and the award amount adjusted for inflation to its current level.
Honorees are selected from names nominated by the public each school year.