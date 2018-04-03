The Valley Line: Importance of arts instruction stressed during Master Chorale’s black-tie fundraiser at Disney Hall

The Los Angeles Master Chorale's March 18 gala was a huge success, raising $712,000 for the organization. The 320 guests who attended the black-tie event experienced a thrilling evening that was chaired by Annette Ermshar. Annette, who is wed to Dan Monahan, grew up here in La Cañada Flintridge and is a current Chorale board member. Her parents, Arlene and Carl, have been longtime Master Chorale supporters and board members, so it is truly one of the family's passions.