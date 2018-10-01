The Valley Line: Western hoedown theme of Thursday Club’s launch of its 2018-19 season

It was a “Yee-Haw” evening when the La Cañada Thursday Club held its “Welcome Back” party on Sept. 23. The event is held each year while the organization is gearing up for the October opening of its new club season.
The party committee, chaired by Alma Tycer, created a fanciful Western hoedown atmosphere. Helping Tycer with the party details were Sharon Combs, president of the club; Pricilla Brandt, Nancy Antonoplis, Gracella Gibbs, Yvonne Marchosky, Jari Faulker, Yvonne Elleri, Jane Workman, Alice Ryan, Pam Heiberg, Donna Jones, Sheri Morton, Linda Pebsworth, Cindi McIntosh-Behr, Karen Millman, Patricia Ryan and Brenda Pieroni.
Guests hitched up their rides and sauntered into the Woodleigh Lane clubhouse, which had been transformed into a Western-style saloon.
The dining tables were covered in black and white gingham check tablecloths. Bright sunflowers centered each table.
The watering hole was a busy place as guests strolled up to order up refreshing drinks to wet their whistles. The barkeeps were Chris and Betty Rekdahl.
The dinner was catered by Mr. Ardis Catering and included a buffet of green salad, barbecue brisket, almond chicken, baked beans, mac and cheese, roasted asparagus, dinner rolls and assorted cookies for dessert.
It was a jovial group of party-goers. A highlight of the evening came when Joan Merrick invited guests to come learn and then try out their skills at Western line dancing. There were actually many brave souls who tried out dances like the Electric Slide and Boot Scoot Boogie, moving together across the beautiful hardwood floors that were just made for cutting a caper, as a cowhand might say.
Among those enjoying the evening were Johnny and DeDe Brandt, Tom and Gale Caswell, Jack and Barbara Dawson, Donna Desmond, Ossie and Sherilynne DiPaolo, Mary Ann Fell, John Ford, Dotty Greenawalt, Fay Hall, Rex and Mary Ann Heeseman, Jacky Hollingsworth, Bev Albright, Anita Brenner and Leonard Torres, Sharon Brascia, Val Burgess, Orchid Donnelly, Bobbie Hemphill, Tom and Ruth Hokinson, Lee Johnson, Marie Jordan, Elaine Kaiser, Bernie and Evelyn Kaufman, Rich and Elizabeth Keller, Tom and Clay Kempson, Aline Kuhnle, Katy Leonard, Barbara Self and Walt Lewis, Gene and Rosemarie Lossone, Don and Rose Manning, Ken and Gail Merchant, Lorie Mackenzie, Alison McQuay, Trent and Joann Merrick, Dave Moffett, Jane Owen, George and Jody Platisa, Carmen Porto and Joani Bartoli-Porto, Joe and Kaitzer Puglia, Susan Rendina, Steve Rickert, Norma Rowley, Peggy Sheridan, Colleen Shier, Elgan and Carolyn Stamper, Nelda Stender, Virginia Swope, Julie Thurston, Nancy Thurston, Jerry and Sue Tutt, Carter Tutwiler, Nancy Wagner, Peter Welch, Peter and Lisa Whan, John and Carol Wickersham, Paul and Patti Wickersham, Mary Alice Wollam, Ronald and Jean Zink.
It was such a festive evening and a fun way to begin the new club year.
Jane Napier Neely covers the La Cañada Flintridge social scene. Email her at jnvalleysun@aol.com with news of your special event.