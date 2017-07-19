Public invited to attend discussion on Devil’s Gate sediment removal status, Eaton Canyon pipeline construction

The public is invited to a discussion Thursday, July 20, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Altadena Community Center, where participants will receive a status update on the Devil’s Gate Dam Sediment Removal project proposed by the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Works and learn about a proposed crosstown pipeline that would transfer water from behind Devil’s Gate Dam to Altadena’s Eaton Canyon.

The meeting is hosted by Altadena Heritage, the Altadena Library and Neighbors Building a Better Altadena. Speakers will include Chris Stone, assistant deputy director for L.A. County Public Works, Brad Bowman from Pasadena Public Works and representatives of the Arroyo Seco Foundation, which is currently engaged in a lawsuit over the scope and span of the county’s proposed sediment removal project.

Residents will learn about the impacts of pipeline construction and the project’s effect on local water supplies, and are encouraged to ask questions about the projects and their implications for local populations and habitats.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact altadenaheritage@gmail.com.

