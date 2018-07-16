La Cañada History: Sport Chalet’s Sportland building goes on the market

Ten Years Ago
A “For Sale or Lease” sign appeared on the landmark Sport Chalet Sportland building at the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Beulah Drive about a month before its owners, the Olberz family — under the umbrella of their La Cañada Properties —were poised to open their newly completed Town Center. Originally built as a grocery store and long home to a Shopping Bag market before housing Sport Chalet, the building was later transformed into a Sprouts location that opened its doors in March 2012.
Twenty Years Ago
NASA selected the Jet Propulsion Laboratory to host a program office that would coordinate efforts to detect, track and characterize asteroids and comets that could approach Earth.
Thirty Years Ago
The La Cañada Flintridge City Council was invited to view the new furniture at the La Cañada Public Library on Oakwood Avenue. The upgraded furnishings cost $5,000 and were purchased with money that came from the city, the La Cañada Junior Women’s Club and Friends of the Library.
Forty Years Ago
It was announced that, due to the passage of Proposition 13, the county would begin charging admission at Descanso Gardens on a trial basis for the month of August 1978. Adults would be charged 50 cents and children 25 cents. A $1 tram tour fee would also be introduced.
Fifty Years Ago
The final section of the Angeles Crest Estates development, across the highway from the La Cañada Country Club, was completed and the properties were released for sale. One and two-story houses were priced from $43,900, with 5% down.
Sixty Years Ago
A new fire engine was delivered to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The $32,000 vehicle rolled onto the 80-acre facility in July 1958 to begin the job of protecting the more than 2,200 workers and 108 buildings then on the lab’s campus. JPL’s fire chief was Jack Lawless.