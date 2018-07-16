La Cañada History: Sport Chalet’s Sportland building goes on the market

A “For Sale or Lease” sign appeared on the landmark Sport Chalet Sportland building at the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Beulah Drive about a month before its owners, the Olberz family — under the umbrella of their La Cañada Properties —were poised to open their newly completed Town Center. Originally built as a grocery store and long home to a Shopping Bag market before housing Sport Chalet, the building was later transformed into a Sprouts location that opened its doors in March 2012.