La Cañada History: Man suffers serious burns after fire breaks out at his Gould Avenue home

The children at La Cañada Elementary School, their teachers, principal and civic leaders gathered in front of the school’s administration building, which then faced Foothill Boulevard, for the enshrinement of the bell that had tolled in the belfry of the town’s first one-room schoolhouse during the 19th century. The bell had been forgotten in the tower of an old wooden school room that in 1958 was serving as a storage shed. The $450 required for the bell’s new shrine came from the children attending all the local public elementary schools, the PTA and gifts from residents. When LCE’s new campus was built on Encinas Drive about a decade after the shrine was dedicated, the bell was moved there.