La Cañada History: Runaway big-rig careens down ACH and into cars parked at Foothill Boulevard restaurant

At about 6:50 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2008, a 78,000-pound, big-rig truck transporting onions lost its brakes and careened downhill on Angeles Crest Highway and onto Foothill Boulevard. Luckily, there was a green light at the intersection, so cars were not traveling in its path at the moment. The driver threaded the big-rig through the narrow driveway then located on the east side of Hill Street Café, where it slammed into several cars, a wall, a large garbage bin and a tree before coming to rest. Hill Street employee Juan Acosta, who had been removing some items from his Ford Mustang, dived into the backseat for protection. “I thought I was going to die,” he told a reporter. The truck halted just feet before reaching his vehicle. Only one person was injured, a bystander who received minor cuts.