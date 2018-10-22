La Cañada History: Halloween 1968 brings some minor mischief but mostly just good fun

A final decision by President Dwight D. Eisenhower would determine whether Caltech’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Cañada would be transferred to the control of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, which had just been formally established on Oct. 1, 1958. The recommendation of the transfer of the Army missile program to the new space agency had been made by T. Keith Glennan, NASA’s first administrator. A complete study was underway in the fall of 1958 and the president said he would make a decision before the new year.