Tournament of Roses names 37 Royal Court finalists selected from nearly 1,000 applicants

The Tournament of Roses announced the names of 37 finalists for its 2018 Royal Court Wednesday afternoon, including nearly 10 young ladies who attend school in La Cañada Flintridge.

The finalists were selected by the Tournament of Roses’ Queen and Court Committee from a pool of about 1,000 students who volunteered to participate in the interview process last month.

The committee selected the 37 finalists after considering their leadership, poise, academic achievement, speaking ability and school involvement, according to a Tournament of Roses statement.

The announcement comes several days before seven will be named to the Royal Court at the Tournament House on Oct. 2, followed by the announcement of the 100th Rose Queen at the Pasadena Playhouse on Oct. 18.