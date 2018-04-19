As LCHS students embark on march, district ponders safety and cost of absenteeism

On Friday at 10 a.m., a group of La Cañada High School students will walk off campus and march along Foothill Boulevard to Memorial Park, joining a nationwide demonstration aimed at sending a message to legislators about gun law reform.
Organizers of the non-school-affiliated club Activism USA are aiming to rally at least 50 students for Friday's procession, but exactly how many will leave campus is unknown. That uncertainty leaves the district in a financial quandary — each student who participates will, in effect, cost the district attendance-based state funds they would have earned if they'd stayed.
"For those students who elect to leave, the district won't recoup that [Average Daily Attendance] funding," La Cañada Unified School District Supt. Wendy Sinnette said Tuesday. "We need the financial consideration to keep the lights on and the district open, but that's never the utmost consideration."
The numbers won't likely amount to a huge loss, but officials are anticipating some impact. When Activism USA organized a 17-minute on-campus walkout on March 14 in remembrance of the 17 adults and students killed during the Feb. 14 Parkland, Fla., school shooting, several parents decided to pull their children from school.
Sinnnette said tensions were high among parents who had fears and concerns about safety, either from the protest or earlier incidents on campus. Still, that reaction resulted in a 30% absenteeism rate for La Cañada High School, costing LCUSD approximately $27,000.
Mark Evans, assistant superintendent of business and administrative services, said the district receives $32.36 million from the state each year based on attendance, amounting to roughly $43.40 per student daily if students stay on campus past fourth period. Combined with losses from March 14, Friday's absenteeism could have crunching numbers to compensate.
"There's not a whole lot of fat in the budget, so when you take a little bit away you have to figure where that's going to come from," he said.
Aside from costs, district officials are concerned about safety issues that could occur when students leave campus during the school day, so a cadre of administrators and staff members will accompany marchers to Memorial Park, Sinnette said.
Meanwhile, administrators are communicating to parents and students anyone who leaves school on Friday will receive an unexcused absence for the day, and will not be allowed to make up any missed work, although no disciplinary action will be taken.
"We're trying to be intentional from the get-go as to what this day means and what are the ramifications and consequences," Sinnette said, adding that what kids choose to do is up to them.
Held on what will be the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting, Friday's march will stretch nearly 2 miles to Memorial Park, where St. Francis High School and Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy students may join in.
The day will feature student speakers, voter registration, breakout sessions on gun control and opportunities for young adults to share their thoughts with lawmakers via letters and emails, according to organizer Sydney Chun.
LCUSD officials say they're impressed with the students' passion and eagerness to engage in the civic process, whatever their viewpoints.
"I'm proud of our kids," Sinnette said. "I was so impressed with them at the March [14] event. They handled themselves eloquently and with a lot of civic responsibility — I would anticipate we'll see the same thing on April 20."
