Body discovered off Angeles Forest Highway marks third found in vicinity in recent months

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide detectives are actively investigating a stretch of Angeles Forest Highway after a body was discovered by U.S. Forest Service employees Monday.

Lt. Mark Slater, watch commander for the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, said forestry workers put in a call at around 12:15 p.m., stating their belief that a car had possibly gone over the side of the road near Mile Marker 20.72.

“The original call was a car over the side,” Slater said. “We later confirmed there was no car, just a body discovered.”

The watch commander said the area had been cordoned off while homicide detectives made their way to the Angeles National Forest and the scene of the discovery.

Monday’s find marks the third to have occurred since the body of 35-year-old Palmdale resident Anthony Willis was discovered by a passerby about 30 feet off the road near Angeles Forest Highway’s Mile Marker 18.87 on Feb. 23.

On April 30, hikers in the vicinity of Angeles Forest Highway’s Mile Marker 21.08 reported discovering the body of another adult male. In both instances, the bodies were determined to have sustained upper body trauma resembling stab wounds, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The coroner’s office has still not released the identity of the second person discovered.

Details as to the identity of the third individual, or the state the body was found in, were not immediately available Monday afternoon.

