Bear scare near Foothill Boulevard puts area schools on high alert

Schools along La Cañada’s Foothill Boulevard were put on high alert Thursday after learning a loose bear was prowling among houses on Daleridge Road, but tensions eased after the animal hunkered down in a tree on the street’s 4800 block.
Lt. DeMarcus Smith, a watch commander for the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, said the initial call came in at around 11:55 a.m. Thursday. Units responded, and nearby schools, including St. Bede, St. Francis High School and Crestview Prep, were informed of the bear’s presence.
“They were going to go [on lockdown] because the bear was loose,” Smith confirmed Thursday afternoon. “But it’s contained now. So as long as he’s not going to threaten anyone, we’ll let the bear go until we can get Fish and Wildlife there.”
A representative from St. Bede the Venerable Elementary School, the campus closest to Daleridge Road, said a security guard was actively monitoring the situation. Across the street at St. Francis, Dean of Students John Jordan said the gates were locked as a precaution after the call came in.
“It was pretty much a ghost town,” Jordan said of the campus, which was mostly vacated at the end of a half-day finals schedule. “We closed the front gate and had two security guards out front. But we’re leaving it to Fish and Wildlife and the warden. Outside of curiosity there was no real danger.”
As of 1 p.m. Thursday, California Fish and Wildlife warden Kory Collins had been dispatched to La Cañada to monitor the situation and respond if necessary, according to agency spokesman Andrew Hughan.