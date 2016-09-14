Crime Report: Man says he sent money after he was told he'd won a car in a sweepstake

Aug. 21

Petty theft from a vehicle: 4500 block of Littleton Place. A man reported that his 2014 Ford F-150 had been entered and someone had removed from it a satchel with tools, a pair of prescription glasses and the truck's center console tray.

A video surveillance tape showed that at 3:27 a.m. an adult white male with blond hair approached the vehicle, looked inside with the aid of a flashlight, opened a passenger side door and remove items. The suspect then moved around to the driver's side, opened a rear door there, rummaged through the vehicle, carefully closed the door and walked southbound on Littleton carrying what appeared to be the victim's property.

Sept. 3

Theft by false pretenses: 5000 block of Oakwood Avenue. At the urging of his daughter, a man reported to the sheriff's station that over a period of time he'd been speaking over the phone with a supposed representative of a sweepstakes company who had told him he was the winner of a new vehicle of his choice.

The man was told by the scammer on Aug. 31 that he would have to pay taxes on the vehicle and he was instructed to deposit the money in an account. That same day, he was further instructed to send additional funds in the form of a cashier's check. It was after he mailed that check through the post office that he was advised by his daughter to file a police report.

Sept. 7

Identity theft: 4300 block of Fairlawn Drive. A man reported that on Aug. 27 his father had been contacted by a fraud alert associate with a banking firm, advising him someone had opened an account using only his security number for identification. The bank associate told the victim it would take two-to-three weeks to close the account, that a debit card associated with the fraudulent account had already been mailed to his home address and that it was expected to arrive Sept. 7.

On that day, at approximately 9:45 a.m., a delivery driver flagged down the man's son outside the home to say that someone driving a U-Haul truck had stopped him five minutes earlier to ask if he had a package for the victim. The delivery driver replied he did not have that package.

As he was relating this story to the victim's son, the same U-Haul truck drove past them. The son got into his vehicle and followed the rented truck as far as the 210 Freeway. He said the U-Haul was driven by a man, 30 to 35 years old, 180 to 200 pounds, with dark hair. He was accompanied by a female with blond hair, about 28to 30 years old and 100to 120 pounds.

The son returned to the Fairlawn residence and called the sheriff's station. While the deputy was at the house taking a report, another delivery driver arrived with the fraudulently ordered debit card, which was then taken into evidence.

Passing a counterfeit bill: 1000 block of Foothill Boulevard. A woman reported that sometime between noon on Aug. 30 and noon on Aug. 31, someone had paid for a meal at her restaurant with a counterfeit $100 bill.

Identity theft: 1800 block of Foothill Boulevard. A woman reported that on or around Aug. 17 she had received in the mail a checkbook and checks with her name and address on them for a bank account she'd never opened. On contacting the bank, she learned the account had been opened online using her personal information. She closed the account.

Sept. 8

Petty theft: 600 block of Foothill Boulevard. A loss prevention officer placed a citizen's arrest on a woman she witnessed walking out of the store without paying for several food items she'd collected during her visit there.

Sept. 10

Burglary: 4500 block of Viro Road. A man reported that while he and his family were out of the house between 6:20 and 8:30 p.m., someone entered their home and stole several items.

The intrusion was first discovered on their return, when the man's wife entered the house, saw a window screen on the floor and the front door hanging open. She immediately exited, told the man to grab their children and they all went out into the street to call the police.

When deputies arrived, they found that the upstairs master bedroom, bathroom and closet had been rummaged through. Taken were a safe, cash, two white gold rings, a diamond/white gold necklace, four luxury brand watches and four U.S. passports. The man acknowledged that he'd left a couple of windows open and a door leading from the garage to the backyard unlocked while the family was out.

Sept. 11

Burglary: 2300 block of Foothill Boulevard. A business reported that someone had smashed a glass door to gain entrance sometime between 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 and 7:55 a.m. on Sept. 11. A cash drawer with currency was taken. The office was ransacked, as was the basement. It was surmised that a large rock found on the premises had been used to break the door's glass.

Mail theft: 800 block of Inverness Drive. A man reported that he picked up his mail and locked his mailbox at 9 p.m. on Sept. 10. At 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 11, he received a text saying a DVD he had ordered had just been delivered. He went to the mailbox to retrieve it, only to find the mailbox door hanging open and the lock latch bent.

A neighbor told him that while he was returning to his own home he'd seen a bright blue sedan idling directly in front of the victim's mailbox. He saw a black male, 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 11, of medium build and wearing a white cap get into the car and drive westbound on Inverness toward Chevy Chase Drive. Deputies investigating the crime found other mailboxes open at several neighboring addresses and some mail that had been tossed to the ground.

Mail theft: 400 block of Inverness Drive. A man reported that sometime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., someone had taken mail out of his mailbox, which he found open and with the key latch lock bent inward. Several pieces of mail were found on his driveway, but he believes other mail was stolen.

Mail theft: 300 block of Inverness Drive. A woman reported that someone had broken the lock off her mailbox and stolen mail from it sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. that day.