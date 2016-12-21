Crime Report: Airbag, steering wheel hub reported stolen from man's car

Dec. 14

Burglary, vehicle: 200 block of Foothill Boulevard. At around 4 p.m., a man parked and locked his 1997 Toyota 4Runner on the west side of the property where he works as a campus security officer. When he returned at around 10 p.m., he noticed the rear driver's side window had been smashed open.

A 7-inch knife with a black handle and several CDs were missing from the vehicle's center console. An Apple iPod Nano in a clear plastic case and a black drawstring bag had been taken from the front passenger seat, while a blue blazer jacket and a white, short-sleeve suit shirt were missing from the backseat. Deputies observed two footprints under the smashed window.

Dec. 15

Burglary, vehicle: Foothill Boulevard at Littleton Place. A woman told deputies at around 7:45 a.m. she parked and locked her 2014 Jeep Cherokee on a south-side curb about 100 feet south of the intersection. When she returned at around noon, she saw someone had smashed her rear passenger's side window and stolen a black Hewlett Packard Touch laptop from the backseat below the window that had been broken.

Grand theft, vehicle: 200 block of St. Katherine Drive. A woman reported that between 7:12 p.m. the day before and 6:40 a.m. that day, someone entered her unlocked 2008 Lexus RX 400h while it was parked in her driveway and stole various shopping bags from the back seat.

Among the items reported taken were her son's U.S. passport, an unspecified amount of Indian rupees and U.S. currency, a book of checks in the victim's name, a red Michael Kors and black Coach handbag and 12 gift cards for Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and Pacific Theatres.

Dec. 17

Burglary, vehicle: 1900 block of Verdugo Boulevard. At 9:20 p.m., a man left his locked 2008 Chevy Tahoe parked in a lot. When he returned at around 12:45 a.m. and opened the vehicle he noticed the airbag and steering wheel hub cover were missing from the steering wheel.

In an inspection of the vehicle's exterior, he noticed the driver's side door lock appeared to have been punched in and was embedded in the door about 1 inch.

Dec. 18

Petty theft, vehicle: 5400 block of Rock Castle Drive. A woman told deputies that at around 5 a.m., she heard her garage door open. When she looked out her bedroom window, she noticed the front driver's side door of her unlocked 2013 Audi Q7, parked out front, was open as well.

She said she believes someone entered the vehicle and used the garage door opener to access the house. Nothing appeared to have been taken from inside the garage, but the garage door remote was missing.

