Crime Report: School facilities manager alerted to possible early morning entry

Dec. 11

Grand theft, unlocked vehicle: 4500 block of La Granada Way. A man told deputies that at around 5 a.m. that day, his video surveillance camera recorded a man wearing a black beanie and jacket, gloves and gray shorts entering the victim's unlocked 2002 Ford E350 and stealing numerous tools from inside. Among the items reported taken were three power saws and a cordless drill.

Grand theft, unlocked vehicle: 1200 block of Journeys End Drive. A man parked his unlocked 2015 GMC Yukon on the street at around 9:30 p.m. the day before. When he returned to the vehicle at around 8:30 a.m. the next day, he noticed it had been ransacked and several items were missing. Two Yaesu hand radios were taken from a rear storage compartment, while two ham radios were taken from a passenger compartment.

Dec. 13

Attempted burglary: 1600 block of Del Oro Drive. A woman reported hearing the sound of someone walking around her absent neighbor's property at around 7 p.m. She then heard the neighbor's alarm go off, followed by the sound of someone running to a car that was immediately driven away.

Deputies observed a screen had been removed from the neighbor's window in the front of the property. All other doors and windows were locked. The homeowner later confirmed to deputies all screens had been secured when he left home that day at around 11 a.m.

Dec. 15

Burglary, school: 4490 Cornishon Avenue. In one of nine previously reported burglaries thought to have occurred on the same day, a facilities manager told deputies he'd received a call from the alarm company indicating a storage door on the property had been opened and closed two times at around 1:30 a.m. A window pane had been smashed, but it didn't appear anything had been taken.

Dec. 20

Attempted identity theft: 4600 block of Alta Canyada Road. A woman said that sometime on Dec. 12 or 13, someone used her personal information to try to open two credit card accounts. She'd learned of the incident when she received notification the applications had been submitted but were not complete. A check of her own credit report showed one account she had not authorized.

The victim told deputies sometime in the past month, someone had stopped delivery of mail to her residence and that it might be related to the recent account fraud.

Dec. 21

Identity theft: 5200 block of La Cañada Boulevard. A man reported receiving a notice in the mail from a law firm that had been retained to collect an owed balance from him, pertaining to a transaction that occurred in April. The notice indicated his Social Security card had been provided during the transaction. He told deputies that the name and the number matched his information, but the signature was not his. He said he'd been a victim of identity theft a year or two earlier, where his personal information had been used to file a tax return.

Compiled by Sara Cardine.