Crime Report: Burglars ditch stolen goods when their car fails to start

Feb. 3

Burglary: 400 block of Noren Street. A vacant house that had home-staging furnishings in it was targeted by suspects who broke in through a window and, according to a neighbor who witnessed it, loaded up their small gray SUV with several items.

The three suspects, identified as two black males and one black female, were unable to escape in their SUV because the vehicle, which they'd parked in the home's driveway, would not start after they completed filling it with the stolen goods. They pushed the SUV away from the home but abandoned it in front of a fire hydrant on the street.

The neighbor called the sheriff's station and the vehicle was towed. In it were a table, rug, paintings, chairs, an ottoman, bookends, a basket holding toys and candy, 16 potted plants, a couch cushion and two trays. The items were recovered at Crescenta Valley Tow and returned to their owner.

Burglary: 4500 block of Angeles Crest Highway. A business owner reported that his office was entered and ransacked sometime between 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, when his son had dropped by to borrow a vacuum cleaner, and 9 a.m. on Feb. 3, when his wife arrived to find the front door open and the office in disarray.

Taken were antique foreign paper currency from approximately 20 to 30 countries, 50 antique coins, 100 antique stamps and a key that fit the interior lock of a side door.

Grand theft: 4900 block of Commonwealth Avenue. A woman reported that someone removed her 100-piece set of Reed & Barton sterling silverware from its storage chest (leaving the chest behind in her dining room) and a Golden Eagle coin from atop a bedroom dresser.

She last saw the silverware on Jan. 20, before she and her husband left on vacation. They returned home Jan. 26, but she did not realize the items were gone until Feb. 6.

The only other person who had access to her home was their housekeeper of 15 years, who the victim does not suspect of having taken the items.

Identity theft: 800 block of Valley Crest Street. A man reported that someone had used his personal identification to open a Discover bank card.

Feb. 7

Identity theft: 1400 block of Descanso Drive. A woman reported that while reviewing her credit report she discovered someone had opened a Kohl's account in her name, using her personal identification, but under an address she's never lived at.

Feb. 8

Petty theft, U.S. Mail: 1600 block of Del Oro Drive. A woman reported that someone stole an outgoing check from her mailbox sometime between approximately 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

A security camera across the street captured video of someone in a four-door Toyota or Honda pulling up in front of her house at 1:17 p.m., stopping there for about 30 seconds, then taking off. No other vehicles or people passed by the house during the one-hour time frame.

Feb. 10

Petty theft: 2100 block of Patagonia Drive. A woman reported that packages the post office confirmed as having been delivered to her home between Feb. 1 and Feb. 3 did not reach her hands. Missing are women's Bandolino shoes, size 10, and three containers of eye drops.

Compiled by Carol Cormaci.