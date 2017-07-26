Crime Report: Man finds razor blades in 2 tires after leaving his Suburban parked on neighboring block for several days

July 16

Petty theft, vehicle: Hill Street at Foothill Boulevard. A woman reported that someone stole her daughter’s purse from the trunk of her Toyota Avalon, which she left parked on Hill between 6:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. that day. She said she put the purse in the trunk before stepping away from the car, but when she returned, the trunk was wide open and the Coach leather purse, containing a Michael Kors wallet, cash, a U.S. passport and miscellaneous makeup items was gone. The woman said she is unsure whether or not she closed the trunk properly.

July 17

Vandalism: 4200 block of Hampstead Road. A man reported that he left his Chevrolet Suburban parked at the curb on Hampstead from 9 a.m. July 10 until 8 p.m. July 14. When he returned to it, he discovered that one tire was flat. He drove it to his nearby home on the 4200 block of Chevy Chase Drive and saw that someone had embedded razor blades in both the driver’s side tires. The victim said his Chevy Chase Drive home has been undergoing major construction work for the past year and that his contractors have told them they’ve encountered a Hampstead Road resident who’s been upset with them for parking on the north side of the 4200 block of his street, where someone has posted a personal “no parking” sign.

July 18

Identity theft: 3900 block of Chevy Chase Drive. A man reported that someone used his personal identification in April to apply for a loan that was approved and funded in June. He learned of the activity when he was informed he was late making a loan payment to the fraudulently opened account.

July 19

Grand theft: 700 block of Galaxy Heights Drive. A woman reported that someone took earrings and a bracelet from the dining room of her home. She also noticed that items in her bedroom had been moved around. There were no signs of a break-in; she surmised her estranged boyfriend entered the home when she was not there and took the jewelry.

Burglary, vehicle: 300 block of Inverness Drive. A man reported that someone smashed a window of his Ford F-150 truck sometime between 9 p.m. July 18 and 10:30 a.m. July 19 and ransacked the cab. Several items that had been removed from the cab were found on the ground next to the truck. The victim could not immediately identify what might have been stolen from the vehicle during the incident.

Identity theft: 1000 block of Salisbury Court. A woman reported that someone had used her personal identification to open and/or apply for numerous credit cards.