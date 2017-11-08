Crime Report: Car break-ins, ID thefts top this week’s sheriff’s blotter

Oct. 31

Burglary, vehicle: 400 block of Richmond Road. A man who said he might have left his Chevy Tahoe unlocked when he parked it overnight found it the next day with its rear passenger window on the driver’s side smashed. Taken from the interior were the owner’s manual and an iPhone charging cable.

Nov. 1

Petty theft from unlocked vehicle: 600 block of Foothill Boulevard. A man reported that he left his car parked in a lot near Los Gringos Locos at about 4:45 p.m. after having picked up his two grandchildren from baseball practice. They all went into the restaurant and had dinner there with the children’s mother. Afterward, the man discovered that, in their absence, someone had taken from his car a Toshiba Chromebook, baseball bags and other baseball equipment, backpacks and school textbooks.

Nov. 2

Grand theft from unlocked vehicle: 2200 block of Richey Drive. A man reported that someone removed an iPad, a backpack, a Burberry purse and some tap-dancing shoes from his vehicle, which he’d left parked unlocked in his driveway overnight. He traced the missing iPad using a mobile tracking device and recovered it from a frontyard on Castle Road.

Nov. 3

Identity theft: 5100 block of Greencrest Road. A woman reported someone used her American Express account without her authorization to purchase items from Wayfair.com that were delivered to an address in San Ramon.

Nov. 4

Identity theft: 1900 block of Tondolea Lane. A couple reported that their respective Social Security numbers had been used for fraudulent activity, including a bogus tax return filed in their names and an attempt to collect Social Security funds by creating an account in one of their names.

Compiled from Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station reports by Carol Cormaci.