Crime Report: Pursuit of hit-and-run suspect, reckless driver called off; package thefts continue

Dec. 14

Hit and run traffic collision; failure to obey a lawful order/evading a police officer; reckless driving: Foothill Boulevard at Cypress Street. Deputies were driving eastbound on Foothill Boulevard late in the evening when a woman in a Volkswagen Tiguan pulled up next to their vehicle and claimed a motorist in a Toyota Camry had hit the driver’s side of her vehicle. She indicating the gray Camry was just ahead of them. Deputies approached the Camry, which was being driven erratically. Thinking the driver may have been driving under the influence, deputies initiated a traffic stop. When the driver, an older white male, failed to stop, deputies called out to him on their PA system. The car continued to drive, swerving back and forth in the lane and driving through a red light at the Glendale (2) Freeway entrance. A watch commander ordered the pursuit be terminated, and deputies watched as the suspect’s vehicle turned right onto Chevy Chase Drive and out of view. The victim, who’d been following deputies during the pursuit, said she was stopped at a light at Foothill and New York Drive in Glendale when the Camry sideswiped her vehicle. The driver stopped momentarily, but when the victim exited her vehicle, he took off down Foothill. She followed him and honked her horn to alert him but was unsuccessful. Deputies said they would be able to identify the Camry’s driver.

Burglary, residence: 900 block of Bay Tree Road. Deputies responded to an alarm call at 11:52 a.m. indicating a motion detector on the home’s sliding door had been activated. Upon arrival, they saw a kitchen window had been shattered and a sliding door opened. The residence did not appeared to have been ransacked. The homeowner said he’d been golfing when he was alerted by the alarm company. Although the home had a Ring video doorbell, no activity had been noticed occurring at the front door. After a walk-through, the victim said nothing seemed to be missing from inside.

Burglary, vehicle: 3900 block of Durham Place. A man told deputies he left his locked 2005 Acura TL parked on the street at around 1 p.m. When he returned an hour later, he found the front passenger window had been smashed and a computer bag containing a Microsoft Surface Book laptop was missing from the front passenger side floorboard.

Dec. 15

Vandalism: 3900 block of Hampstead Road. A man reported sometime between 7 p.m. the day before and 5:30 a.m. that day, someone vandalized his copper irrigation system. He said he believes the damage may have been caused by a neighbor’s vehicle.

Dec. 16

Petty theft: 300 block of Santa Inez Way. A woman told deputies she’d ordered two pairs of Nike sandals and a Little Tikes children’s walker from Amazon.com that were delivered Dec. 14. Although she was home, she never saw the items on her front porch. She checked her Ring.com video doorbell and saw an adult male place four packages on her porch at 12:19 p.m. on Dec. 14. At 1:28 p.m., the camera showed an unknown adult male take the four packages from the porch before walking out of view. The man was about 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing about 175 to 210 pounds and wearing denim shorts, a green shirt, black and white shoes and a hat.

Vandalism: 400 block of Baptiste Way. A man who checks the irrigation control yards and collects water samples every day at around 8:30 a.m. noticed a rear gate at a corner of the control yard had been left open and its lock was missing. While searching for the padlock, he saw the door to the well control shed was ajar and its lock missing as well. He eventually found the shed lock nearby on the ground. Nothing kept on the property appeared missing or damaged.

Identity theft: 3800 block of Keswick Road. A man reported a possible identity theft. He said on Dec. 8, he attempted to make a purchase with his Southwest Visa card but was declined. When he called, a representative said the card had been placed on a fraud alert due to a suspicious transaction the day before. An unknown person had attempted to make a purchase at Cricket Wireless in Illinois, although the card had been in the victim’s possession the entire time.

Dec. 17

Identity theft: 1400 block of El Vago Street. A woman said she received a letter on Nov. 17 regarding a Target Red credit card in her name, associated with a former address where her mother still resides. The victim said she never applied for the card but had left her driver’s license at a bar sometime in September. She’d never returned to the bar to retrieve the card. She called Target to report the incident and cancel the card.

Compiled by Sara Cardine

sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine