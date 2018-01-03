Crime Report: Man returns home with bar patron who steals his father’s car

Dec. 28

Grand theft; vandalism: 400 block of Baptiste Way. A maintenance worker arrived at a facility at around 8:45 a.m. to perform a routine inspection when he noticed a chain-link fence on the property had been cut open. He also saw freshly cut copper wires protruding from a locked control building. It appeared that seven 3-foot strands of copper wire had been stolen from the 525-foot-deep water well. The witness said he’d secured the facility the day before at around 10 a.m. Footprints were discovered near the scene.

Dec. 29

Burglary, residence: 5700 block of Evening Canyon Drive. Deputies responded to a burglary alarm call at around 1:12 a.m., where a side yard gate was found open. A sliding-glass master bedroom door had been shattered and the closet inside was found ransacked. Other rooms had open desk drawers but were relatively undisturbed. The homeowner’s son said his parents were out of town and that he was unsure whether anything had been stolen. Security cameras are in the living room and family room, but the suspect(s) did not seem to have entered those rooms.

Jan. 1

Grand theft, auto; petty theft: 4600 block of Hillard Avenue. A man told deputies he parked his 2007 Toyota Highlander in his driveway at around 5:30 p.m. Sometime between 3:20 and 3:30 a.m. he was awakened by his son, who told him his car was gone. The son told deputies he’d met a man named Abraham at an unknown bar, and that the man had come home with him at around 3 a.m. Shortly afterward, the man told the son he was going to get an Uber ride home to Palmdale. The son heard a vehicle start up, but thought nothing of it. Minutes later, he noticed the Toyota was gone and his dad’s car keys were missing, along with another set of keys. The suspect was described as a Latino male about 24 to 26 years old, 5 feet 8 and weighing 165 pounds.

Vandalism: 300 block of Mellow Lane. A man reported his daughter had parked his vehicle in front of his home at around 2:30 a.m. When she returned to the vehicle at around 11:30 a.m., she noticed all four tires had been slashed. The victim said he tried to refill the tires, but they wouldn’t hold air.

Compiled by Sara Cardine

