Crime Report: Burglars cart off full safe from second-story master bedroom

Jan. 2

Burglary: 500 block of Georgian Road. Two dog sitters meeting at the property at about 11:45 a.m. entered the backyard and saw that a glass pane on a door leading to the master bedroom had been shattered. They went to the frontyard, where one called law enforcement. On arrival, deputies found that the master bedroom, its closet and bathroom had been ransacked. A couple had been housesitting for the owners. When contacted, the couple reported that one of them had left the property at 8 a.m. that day, followed at about 9 a.m. by the other, and that the house was in good condition when they left it.

Jan. 3

Vandalism: 5000 block of Crown Avenue. A woman who lives at the corner of Crown and Mellow Lane said she left her car parked on Mellow at about 3 p.m. on Jan. 2. She returned to it at 8:45 a.m. Jan. 3 and while driving toward Pasadena realized there was a problem with a front tire. On inspection, she discovered it had been slashed. The deputy noted in the report that another household on the same block of Crown had recently had all four tires on one of their vehicles slashed.

Petty theft: 4300 block of Commonwealth Avenue. A man reported that while he was cutting a lawn at the residence, he saw a male Latino wearing a red T-shirt walk onto the property, grab a weed trimmer and run back toward the street, where he got into a white, late model Chevy Silverado crew cab truck that was driven northbound on Commonwealth and out of view.

Jan. 4

Burglary: 400 block of Foothill Boulevard. Deputies responded to an audible alarm call that indicated motion detectors had been triggered in the lobby of the business. They found signs of forced entry, with the front glass door smashed. The cash drawer had been removed from the cash register and some U.S. currency had been left on the floor.

Burglary: 2200 block of Foothill Boulevard. A man reported he’d left the building at about 7 p.m. the night before. When he arrived at 6:40 a.m., he noticed the front doors to both his business and an adjacent business had been broken and glass was all over the ground. Cash had been taken from his cash register. A rock found inside was believed to have been used to break the door. A video surveillance camera captured images of a suspect wearing a mask and gloves throw an object at the front door at 4:24 a.m. that day. Two minutes later, the suspect exits and walks westbound on Foothill and out of view.

Burglary: 4300 block of Commonwealth Avenue. Victims reported that sometime between 8 a.m. and 8:13 p.m. that day, someone entered their second-story master bedroom by smashing a window. Once inside, the suspect(s) ransacked the bedroom’s walk-in closet, stealing a safe containing a 38 caliber Ruger pistol, U.S. currency, two watches, five passports and numerous pieces of jewelry. No other rooms appeared to have been disturbed.

Jan. 5

Grand theft (purse); theft of credit card: 900 block of Foothill Boulevard. A woman reported that someone stole her leather purse out of a shopping cart while she was shopping for gifts. She’d stashed her purse in the large compartment of the cart, underneath items she was planning to purchase. She stepped away from her cart for about two minutes to browse a section; when she returned to it, she observed items inside it had been moved around and her purse was missing. She contacted her son, who in turn contacted Chase Bank to advise them her debit card was among the items in the purse. It was learned the card had been used at 1 p.m. to purchase gas at a service station in La Cañada. Another attempt to make a purchase in Montrose was unsuccessful, as the bank had flagged it as stolen. In addition to the debit card, the stolen purse contained a credit card, miscellaneous department store gift cards, keys, sunglasses, an iPhone and cash.

Theft by credit card: 4700 block of Viro Road. A woman reported that on closely studying statements for her credit card, she realized that it had been used 44 times between Oct. 14 and Dec. 22 to make fraudulent online purchases, some through Bestbuy.com and the bulk of them through Amazon.com.