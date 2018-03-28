Crime Report: Someone absconds with collection basket following La Cañada church service

Burglary, vehicle: 900 block of Coral Way. A woman who left her locked 2017 Honda Pilot parked at her residence at about 8:30 p.m. on March 22 received a text alert at about 7:30 a.m. the next day notifying her that there had been fraudulent use of one of her credit cards. She went out to her SUV to find that the left rear passenger window had been shattered and her leather Marc Jacobs purse, which she'd left on the floor behind the driver's seat, was gone. Taken with the purse was a Louis Vuitton wallet containing miscellaneous credit cards, a driver's license and health insurance cards.