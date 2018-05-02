Crime Report: Burglaries return; LCHS student, parents pestered by pranks, possible threats

Vandalism; possible criminal threats: Baptiste Way. A homeowner told deputies at around 7:45 p.m. someone threw several McDonald's cheeseburgers at his front door. He said in the past year and a half, he'd been the victim of multiple pranks, including having his lawn toilet papered and salted, people ringing his doorbell and running away and covering all his door handles with petroleum jelly. He said he believed the suspects may have been classmates of his daughter, so he never reported the incidents. On Feb. 5, the homeowner interrupted two male juveniles trying to ring his doorbell and asked their names. He later called the boys' parents and told them he'd file a police report if the harassment continued. The man's daughter, who attends La Cañada High School, said boys who are classmates brag about pulling pranks and mentioned two days prior their plan to throw hamburgers at her house. One of the students said he was going back to Korea in a few months, was not scared of her parents and "was going to hammer her parents to a wall." She said she was concerned the juveniles would become more destructive if they were not punished.