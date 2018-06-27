Crime Report: 3 pricey cameras stolen from unlocked SUV left parked in driveway overnight

Burglary, residential: 4300 block of Fairlawn Drive. A woman who said she’s in the habit of removing her two diamond rings and placing them on the kitchen counter when she arrives home reported they had been stolen sometime between the last time she took them off — at about 3 p.m. on May 31 — and 8 a.m. on June 2, when she realized they were missing. She said it was possible a contractor working at the house took them. When he was contacted, he said that he had been in the kitchen only once, for a few minutes, and stated the victim was in the room with him at that time.