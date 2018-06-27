Crime Report: 3 pricey cameras stolen from unlocked SUV left parked in driveway overnight

June 19
Burglary, residential: 4300 block of Fairlawn Drive. A woman who said she’s in the habit of removing her two diamond rings and placing them on the kitchen counter when she arrives home reported they had been stolen sometime between the last time she took them off — at about 3 p.m. on May 31 — and 8 a.m. on June 2, when she realized they were missing. She said it was possible a contractor working at the house took them. When he was contacted, he said that he had been in the kitchen only once, for a few minutes, and stated the victim was in the room with him at that time.
June 21
Vandalism, vehicle: 5500 block of Godbey Drive. A man reported that a co-worker advised him at 3:30 p.m. that someone had apparently vandalized his 2011 BMW, which he’d left parked on the street across from La Cañada Flintridge Country Club at 10 a.m. The car’s rear window had been shattered and the driver’s side window scratched. There were also scratches to the A-pillar (window support) on the driver’s side. A deputy investigating the incident found a brick on the floor near the driver’s side door and a second brick on the back seat, along with shattered glass from the rear window. Asked if he knew who might have caused the damage, the victim responded that he thought it might have been a former employee with whom he’d had a dating relationship. The woman he suspected had been fired from her job the day before.
June 22
Criminal threats: 600 block of Foothill Boulevard. A workplace altercation involving verbal threats, the contents of which were unspecified in the official write-up of the incident, were reported by a restaurant worker. The victim saw her co-worker change her schedule assignment without approval of management. After the victim brought the matter to her supervisor’s attention, the suspect, a 23-year-old woman, allegedly made the threats and shoved the victim with her shoulder. The suspect was terminated from her job for creating a hostile, unsafe working environment and told not to return to the premises, but she was seen in the parking lot there the next day. Although the suspect’s name and address were provided to the sheriff’s department, she was not taken into custody, according to the report.
June 23
Petty theft from unlocked vehicle: 2100 block of Sunnybank Drive. A woman reported that someone took a pair of prescription Ray-Ban sunglasses and their case from the console of her Toyota Highlander, which she’d left parked, unlocked, in her driveway at 8 p.m. on June 21. She discovered the sunglasses missing at 6 a.m. the next day.
June 25
Grand theft from unlocked vehicle: 4900 block of Crown Avenue. A man reported that sometime between 10 p.m. on June 24 and 6:50 a.m. June 25, someone stole three Sony digital cameras and a camera case from the unlocked SUV he’d left parked in his driveway.