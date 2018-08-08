Crime Report: Co-owner of vacant home suspects partner may be behind surveillance tampering

July 28
Petty theft: 1900 block of Verdugo. A woman told deputies sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. that day, someone stole the battery out of her 2005 Toyota Corolla. She said she believes she left the car locked while it was unattended. Deputies observed multiple reports of vehicle battery thefts had been reported that day.
July 30
Burglary, vehicle: 4463 Oak Grove Drive. A man reported that someone shattered the right rear window of his locked 2018 Volkswagen Jetta sometime between 10:45 and 11:45 a.m. the day before while it was parked in the south parking lot of La Canada High School. The center console had been popped open, but nothing appeared missing from inside.
Vandalism: 1200 block of El Vago Street. A man told deputies sometime between April 1 and 12:20 p.m. that day, someone entered a vacant home he co-owns and cut a set of wires hooked up to the building’s video surveillance system. The man said the residence has not been occupied for more than two years, and the last video footage he saw was from April. He also noted the house’s sprinkler timer was set to a different time than the one he’d last set. The victim said it’s possible a Realtor may have left the rear doors unlocked to accommodate tours but told deputies he suspects his fellow co-owner may have been involved as that person is under criminal investigation for other matters.
Aug. 1
Identity theft: 4800 block of La Cañada Boulevard. A man received notification from Verizon regarding an unpaid account balance for an account he did not open. A Verizon representative told him someone may have used his information to create the account and that the company required a police report for its investigation into the incident.
Aug. 2
Attempted burglary, business: 600 block of Foothill Boulevard. A business owner reported sometime between July 29 at 3 p.m. and 8 a.m. Aug. 1, someone attempted to break into the rear door of his businesses using some kind of prying tool. Although no entry appeared to have been made, deputies observed fresh pry marks on the door jamb and metal security plate by the door’s latch.
Compiled by Sara Cardine