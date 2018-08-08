Crime Report: Co-owner of vacant home suspects partner may be behind surveillance tampering

Vandalism: 1200 block of El Vago Street. A man told deputies sometime between April 1 and 12:20 p.m. that day, someone entered a vacant home he co-owns and cut a set of wires hooked up to the building’s video surveillance system. The man said the residence has not been occupied for more than two years, and the last video footage he saw was from April. He also noted the house’s sprinkler timer was set to a different time than the one he’d last set. The victim said it’s possible a Realtor may have left the rear doors unlocked to accommodate tours but told deputies he suspects his fellow co-owner may have been involved as that person is under criminal investigation for other matters.