Crime Report: Theft from victim’s wallet funds massive shopping spree

Aug. 14
Lewd and threatening electronic messages: 4300 block of Chevy Chase Drive. A doctor who’d treated an individual patient from 2012 to 2017 and had stored the man’s number into his phone told deputies at around 12:33 a.m. Aug. 14 he began receiving numerous threatening text messages from that number, stating someone was going to respond to his work address with a gun and kill him. Deputies reviewed the conversation and did not see that express threat, but saw messages indicating the sender was “going to meet with him and was going to be armed.” On the last page of the message, deputies saw a photo that appeared to be two legs and a penis, with a comment (redacted) underneath. In another text, the sender threatened to stab the victim with a butter knife. A total of 17 pages of texts were logged, but due to the fact the victim had not had contact with the man since 2017, the former patient was not listed as a suspect, since the phone may have been lost or its number taken over by another person.
Petty theft, unlocked vehicle: 1200 block of Lanterman Lane. A woman parked her 2003 Honda Pilot in the driveway of her home at around 7:30 p.m. the day before, leaving it unsecured because the front passenger door does not lock. When she returned at around 7:45 a.m., she noticed the vehicle’s registration and insurance card were missing from the glove compartment. A pocket umbrella, bottle of hand lotion, a bag full of loose change and three old Samsung chargers had also been stolen from inside the vehicle. Several other items appeared to have been strewn about during the incident.
Burglary, vehicle: 4200 block of Shepherds Lane. A woman told deputies she parked and locked her 2017 Ford Escape in her driveway at around 5 p.m. the day before. When she returned at around 8:50 a.m. that day, she noticed a bag of change had been emptied and left on the driver’s seat. Some earrings and necklaces were missing and a bag containing various toiletries had been stolen. The victim’s mother, the registered owner of the vehicle, said she heard her two dogs barking near the home’s front door at around 2:30 a.m.
Aug. 15
Petty theft, unlocked vehicle: 1200 block of Lanterman Lane. A woman parked her unlocked 2016 Ford Escape in her drive at around 8 p.m. on Aug. 13. When she returned to the vehicle at around 7:45 a.m. the next day, she noticed the vehicle had been ransacked and two phone cases and battery packs, one of which had a Tournament of Roses sticker on it, had been taken. Deputies saw no signs of forced entry or damage.
Aug. 16
Burglary, business: 900 block of Foothill Boulevard. Deputies responded to a burglary alarm at around 4:15 a.m. and noticed shattered glass around a window east of a store’s main entrance. About two hours later, deputies conducted a walk through with the manager, who pointed out pry marks on all locked doors leading to the cash office and employee areas and said nothing appeared to have been taken. Video surveillance showed two male adults wearing black hooded sweatshirts enter the property using a crowbar.
Burglary, residence: 4600 block of Lasheart Drive. A woman told deputies sometime between Aug. 10 at around 8 a.m. and Aug. 13, someone broke into her father’s house and stole a set of Mason Brothers Vista Pink china from the home’s dining room and a cuckoo clock from the living room. She said her father is living in an assisted living facility and that a foreman overseeing the restoration of the property called her after finding the back door of the residence propped open.
Aug. 17
Theft of access card: 4500 block of Crown Avenue. A woman reported sometime between 5:30 p.m. the day before and 10:50 a.m. that day while she was at work, someone stole credit cards and cash from her purse and made unauthorized purchases without her consent. She’d placed her purse on the floor near her desk when she’d arrived at work. At around 1:48 p.m., she received a text from Bank of America asking her to confirm several purchases that had been made at Victoria’s Secret, Foot Locker and Macy’s at the Glendale Galleria. When she checked her wallet, she noticed her credit cards and cash had been taken. Later analysis of her credit card statement showed additional purchase had been made at a Walgreens, Kids Foot Locker, Target and Bloomingdale’s. A Caltech Employees Federal Credit Union card also reported five suspicious charges made at Vons in Montrose, a CVS Pharmacy in Los Angeles, Bloomingdale’s, Riley Rose and a Walgreens between 11 a.m. and 2:12 p.m.
Compiled by Sara Cardine