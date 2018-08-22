Crime Report: Theft from victim’s wallet funds massive shopping spree

Lewd and threatening electronic messages: 4300 block of Chevy Chase Drive. A doctor who’d treated an individual patient from 2012 to 2017 and had stored the man’s number into his phone told deputies at around 12:33 a.m. Aug. 14 he began receiving numerous threatening text messages from that number, stating someone was going to respond to his work address with a gun and kill him. Deputies reviewed the conversation and did not see that express threat, but saw messages indicating the sender was “going to meet with him and was going to be armed.” On the last page of the message, deputies saw a photo that appeared to be two legs and a penis, with a comment (redacted) underneath. In another text, the sender threatened to stab the victim with a butter knife. A total of 17 pages of texts were logged, but due to the fact the victim had not had contact with the man since 2017, the former patient was not listed as a suspect, since the phone may have been lost or its number taken over by another person.