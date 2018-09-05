Crime Report: 2018 Audi Q5 stolen from in front of victim’s home overnight

Burglary, commercial: 900 block of Foothill Boulevard. Sometime between 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25 and 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 27, someone stole the key lock box filled with keys to the business, and stripped copper wire from various locations inside the building. A field supervisor discovered the crime when he arrived at the site to find the front door open. Not only had copper wire been cut from the walls, but it had also been taken from two job boxes that had been locked. A responding deputy saw no obvious signs of forced entry to the building but observed that the two job boxes had fresh metal shavings around them — where the padlocks would have been — that had been made by an unknown drill tool. There were also pry marks on the boxes. The business field supervisor could not immediately say if tools were also missing from the job boxes, so he was given a supplemental report to file at a later time.