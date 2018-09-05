Crime Report: 2018 Audi Q5 stolen from in front of victim’s home overnight

Aug. 27
Burglary, commercial: 900 block of Foothill Boulevard. Sometime between 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25 and 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 27, someone stole the key lock box filled with keys to the business, and stripped copper wire from various locations inside the building. A field supervisor discovered the crime when he arrived at the site to find the front door open. Not only had copper wire been cut from the walls, but it had also been taken from two job boxes that had been locked. A responding deputy saw no obvious signs of forced entry to the building but observed that the two job boxes had fresh metal shavings around them — where the padlocks would have been — that had been made by an unknown drill tool. There were also pry marks on the boxes. The business field supervisor could not immediately say if tools were also missing from the job boxes, so he was given a supplemental report to file at a later time.
Aug. 28
Vehicle tampering: 1900 block of Foothill Boulevard. A woman reported that someone stripped her 2007 Mercedes C320 of its lower center front grille as well as its right and left fog light grilles sometime between 9:20 and 11:45 a.m. She had left the vehicle parked on the street while she was inside a building teaching a class.
Aug. 31
Grand theft, automobile: 1000 block of White Deer Drive. A woman reported that she she left her blue, 2018 Audi Q5 parked unlocked on the street in front of her home at about 9 p.m. and discovered the next day it was missing. She told an investigating deputy that her video surveillance camera had been triggered by motion about 3:34 a.m. A review of that video, as well as video taken from several angles by a neighbor’s video surveillance camera, shows a dark-colored SUV pull up next to the victim’s car, then park farther down the street. A male and a female then appear on the tape approaching the Audi, then entering it via the front and rear driver’s side doors. They exit and close both doors and walk toward their parked vehicle. Approximately three minutes later, the male suspect approaches the Audi again, gets in and drives away, at about 3:39 a.m.