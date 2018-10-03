Crime Report: Man tries to recover forgotten laptop, only to learn someone else claimed it first

Battery: 4700 block of Castle Road. The mother of a 23-year-old disabled nonverbal man told deputies her husband had been giving their son a bath at around 3:30 p.m. that day when he noticed a cluster of 10 to 15 small circular bruises on the side of the young man’s upper back. The woman said her son had not had them the morning before, but had since spent some time at a daily care facility in San Gabriel. He’d also been taken to the facility by a transportation service.