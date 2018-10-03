Crime Report: Man tries to recover forgotten laptop, only to learn someone else claimed it first

Sept. 22
Battery: 4700 block of Castle Road. The mother of a 23-year-old disabled nonverbal man told deputies her husband had been giving their son a bath at around 3:30 p.m. that day when he noticed a cluster of 10 to 15 small circular bruises on the side of the young man’s upper back. The woman said her son had not had them the morning before, but had since spent some time at a daily care facility in San Gabriel. He’d also been taken to the facility by a transportation service.
Sept. 25
Grand theft: 900 block of Town Center Drive. A man who’d been sitting in the patio of a local business from about 12:50 to 1:30 p.m. left without realizing he’d left his laptop behind. He called the manager of the establishment and was informed a maintenance person had found a computer matching that description. When the man called the maintenance person, he learned a white female in her early 20s with long blonde hair and a slim build had approached him 30 minutes earlier and told him she’d lost her laptop and glasses. She retrieved the computer from the maintenance person before leaving with a white male adult.
Sept. 29
Burglary, vehicle: 900 block of Coral Way. A man said sometime between 4:30 p.m. the day before and 9:30 a.m. that day someone entered his locked 2015 Lexus EX350 and stole several credit and photo ID/access cards from the center console. He did not know where the incident occurred, as the car had been parked in his driveway and in the Town Center parking structure before he noticed the items were missing.
Sept. 30
Burglary, vehicle: 2100 block of La Cañada Crest Drive. A man told deputies sometime between midnight and 2:30 p.m., someone smashed the passenger side window of his 2000 Toyota MR2 and stole a gym bag containing a laptop, iPad, iPhone and clothing items from the passenger floorboard. The vehicle had been parked along the street’s south curb.
Oct. 1
Petty theft, unlocked vehicle: 5400 block of Palm Drive. A woman left her unlocked 2018 Acura MDX parked in her driveway at around 8 p.m. the night before. When she returned at around 8 a.m. Monday, she noticed the vehicle’s four doors ajar. An Apple Watch, an iPhone charger, sunglasses case and a garage door opener were missing from the center console.
Vehicle tampering: 200 block of Lyans Drive. A man showed deputies video surveillance footage from around 2:05 a.m. depicting a man walking toward his vehicles and checking their door handles before walking out of view.
Petty theft: 4400 block of Rockland Place. A man reported that between 5 p.m. Sunday before and 6:45 a.m. Monday, someone entered his carport and stole a red and black multimeter from a storage container. He’d noticed the lid to the container had been opened, but the instrument was the only thing missing.
