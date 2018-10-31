Crime Report: Woman says she’s been harassed since August by driver after using ride-hailing company to get home

Theft by false pretense: 1600 block of Earlmont Drive. A woman reported that both her daughter and her son, whose cellphones are on her account, received text messages beginning on Oct. 11, asking them for the PIN numbers to their devices. At first they both ignored the texts, but the second time the son received a request, it included a promise of money for him. He provided the PIN number to the unknown texter. Someone used that information to change the woman’s account information, deactivate her cellphone and order a new iPhone from Best Buy.