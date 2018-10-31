Crime Report: Woman says she’s been harassed since August by driver after using ride-hailing company to get home

Oct. 7
ID theft, forgery: 1000 block of Salisbury Court. A man reported learning Aug. 1, via an official letter from the U.S. Department of Education, that sometime between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2009, someone opened an account under his name, using his personal identification information. The unknown person forged his signature to consolidate his student loans, which had dated from the late 1990s
Oct. 23
Grand theft from unlocked vehicle: 3700 block of Normandy Drive. A woman said someone entered her unlocked 2018 Ford Fusion overnight. Taken were an athletic bag containing workout clothes, a sack holding Oakley sunglasses, miscellaneous mail and two pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses. Also removed from the car but found in some nearby bushes was a Head tennis racket.
Oct. 25
Commercial burglary: 600 block of Foothill Boulevard. Store video surveillance shows three men, all dressed in dark clothing including hooded sweatshirts and wearing white masks and gloves, approaching the store at 1:58 a.m. One uses a crow bar to shatter the automatic sliding glass door, then all three enter and sprint toward the rear of the store. Forty seconds later, they reappear in front of the camera, apparently empty-handed, exit through the shattered front door and run southbound and out of view. Two doors leading to the store’s pharmacy area were also damaged during the break-in.
Oct. 26
Annoying phone calls: 4900 block of Viro Road. A woman reported she's had unwanted texts, numerous phone calls and late-night visits to her home by a man identified as “Javier” who drove her home on the night of Aug. 30 from downtown L.A. after she contacted a ride-hailing company. She recalls being intoxicated that night and exchanging phone numbers with the driver before he left. This month she told him to stop contacting her or she'd report him to the police.
Theft by false pretense: 1600 block of Earlmont Drive. A woman reported that both her daughter and her son, whose cellphones are on her account, received text messages beginning on Oct. 11, asking them for the PIN numbers to their devices. At first they both ignored the texts, but the second time the son received a request, it included a promise of money for him. He provided the PIN number to the unknown texter. Someone used that information to change the woman’s account information, deactivate her cellphone and order a new iPhone from Best Buy.