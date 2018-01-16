Palm Crest Elementary placed on temporary lockdown as deputies search for suspect

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies temporarily blocked traffic on Alta Canyada Drive north of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Tuesday, searching for a suspect who ran from a garage on Alta Park Lane after being discovered there by the homeowner.

During the search, nearby Palm Crest Elementary School was placed on a temporary lockdown until officials could confirm there was no threat to the campus, one school employee reported.

Lt. Mark Slater, watch commander for the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, said the call came in at around 12:02 p.m. from a woman living on the 1600 block of Alta Park Lane.

“A person reported seeing someone in their garage, and when they confronted [the suspect], he took off running,” Slater said by phone Tuesday, as a sheriff’s helicopter circled the area. “We’re searching for that person.”

A second patrol car was parked near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and El Camino Corto to the west, while deputies remained parked on Alta Canyada, blocking incoming traffic.

Kerry Russell, office manager for Palm Crest Elementary, said a paraprofessional at the school heard an announcement coming from the loudspeaker of the search helicopter and contacted the office.

“Just for precautionary reasons, we went on a lockdown until we could reach the sheriff’s department,” Russell said, estimating the lockdown lasted only a few minutes.

Crescenta Valley Lt. David Holwawger said the garage was reportedly unlocked at the time of the incident. The intent of the suspect, described as a Latino man appearing to be in his 30s, was unknown.

Dep. Eric Matejka, who was at the scene Tuesday, said the suspect is thought to bear a neck tattoo that reads “Wendy.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station at (818) 248-3464.

sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine