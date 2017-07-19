Safe taken during Round Table Pizza burglary found opened, emptied in La Cañada High School parking lot

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the burglary of La Cañada’s Round Table Pizza Monday night, after a safe thought to be stolen from the Foothill Boulevard restaurant was discovered Tuesday morning on the La Cañada High School campus.

Deputies from the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to an audible alarm call late Monday night and found signs of forced entry on a south-facing rear door of the restaurant, according to a sheriff’s report of the incident. The door appeared to have been pried open by a blunt object. An office door inside also had apparent pry marks, and several drawers in the kitchen and workers’ station had been opened.

A manager who was called informed deputies a safe was missing from underneath the office desk. It had not been bolted down and contained an amount of currency and checks not stated in the sheriff’s report. The business was outfitted with security cameras, but they could not be operated at the time of the report.

Sgt. Alan Chu, a detective with the Crescenta Valley station, confirmed Wednesday that a discarded safe matching the description of the one stolen from Round Table was discovered in a La Cañada High School parking lot by a groundskeeper at around 7:20 a.m. the next day.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to call the station at (818) 248-3464.

